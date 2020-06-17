The figure is an indicator of the volume of economic activity generated through what has come to be called the “App Store ecosystem”

Users of Apple iPhone phones and iPad tablets worldwide spent through apps on the App Store $ 519 billion in 2019, either in purchases of virtual or physical products, according to a published report.

The report, prepared by Analysis Group and endorsed by Apple, adds the billing from both payment application downloads and purchases and any financial transactions made through them, which includes from the acquisition of clothing to the sale of advertising space.

The figure, therefore, is an indicator of the volume of economic activity generated through what has come to be called the “App Store ecosystem”, the most ubiquitous in the world next to the Google digital store, used by Android operating systems.

Of the $ 519 billion that companies of all kinds billed through mobile applications, $ 413,000 corresponded to sales of services and physical goods, fundamentally of retail sale by companies like Target, Best Buy or the Etsy platform.

Travel transactions, carried out by specialized applications of transport companies or aggregators such as Expedia, amounted to $ 57 billion; those with short trips like Uber and Lyft reached $ 40,000 million; and those for home delivery of food, $ 31,000 million.

Sales of exclusively digital products such as video games, streaming videos and music, online education and dating services made through applications downloaded from the App Store reached $ 61,000 millions of dollars.

Finally, another great generator of economic activity in the ecosystem of the App Store was the sale of advertising space within the applications, which moved $ 41 billion dollars.

