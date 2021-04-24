IPhone users fall short on storage, but Android is not far behind

IPhone and Android users go from the terminals to 64 GB of storage.

How much mobile space is necessary on a smartphone? This question will be answered in one way or another depending on the type of user to whom it is addressed. While a user who only uses his mobile to make calls on the phone or to send text messages will not need many GB of memory, the user who spends all day taking pictures will want the more storage the better.

In any case, we are not going to fool ourselves. Smartphones need more and more storage. Not only the smartphone has become a powerful multimedia tool where you can watch series, movies or take photos, if not, also the applications that are downloaded take up more and more space.

All this leads us to the conclusion that the demand for smartphones with good storage space is increasing to the point that devices with up to 128 GB are being the favorites in the market. So effectively, Gone are the years where we could survive with only 8 GB of storage.

Users fall short on storage: 128GB as the new standard

A few weeks ago, the prestigious analyst firm Counterpoint mentioned in a report that the storage average of smartphones it had exceeded 100 GB for the first time last year 2020.

This meant that the average of the iOS terminals was 141 Gb while Android stood at 96 GB. Recall that the report also said that the storage of Cupertino terminals had stagnated while that of Android phones had increased by almost 22% in just one year.

Well, a new report from these analysts recognizes that 128GB phones are becoming the new standard of mobile telephony by the majority of users and is that they are avoiding acquiring terminals with less storage.

That is most consumers are buying better versions of smartphones solely because of storage. More specifically, that between a 64 GB iPhone and a 128 GB one, people prefer the latter. The same with Android smartphones.

According to Counterpoint, between 2019-2020, nearly half of the smartphone shipments from brands like Huawei and Apple were 128GB and 64GB variants. In this sense, the 128 GB versions have experienced a great growth something that does not happen with the 64 GB ones, whose sales have been drastically reduced.

It is therefore clear that people want and need more than 100 GB of storage on a smartphone. Many times the cloud is not the best option and since practically no smartphone is sold (at least in high ranges) with a microSD slot, it is preferable to have many GB where we can save all our information and not fall short.

