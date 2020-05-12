Nowadays, a password is not enough, no matter how strong / elaborate it is. And this has led to 2-step verification systems or, in the case of Apple, double-factor authentication, basically an additional layer of security for your Apple ID that has been designed with the aim of ensuring that you are the only person that can access your account, even if someone knows your password.

An extra security system

Once activated, with two-factor authentication, the account can only be accessed on trusted devices, such as the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. When you want to sign in to a new device for the first time, you must provide two types of information: password and the six-digit verification code that automatically appears on your trusted devices –an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 9 or later, or a Mac with OS X El Capitan or a later version where you are already logged in using two-factor authentication. By entering the code, you are verifying that the new device is trusted.

For example, If you have an iPhone and log into the account for the first time on a Mac you just purchased, you will be prompted to enter the password and verification code that automatically appears on the iPhone. When you are logged in, you will not be prompted for the verification code again on the device in question unless you log out completely, erase the data on the device, or have to change your password for security reasons.

Activate Dual Factor Authentication on iPhone or iPad

If you use iOS 10.3 or a later version

Go to Settings> [tu nombre] > Password and security.

Press Activate two-factor authentication.

Click Continue.

If you use iOS 10.2 or earlier version

Go to Settings> iCloud.

Press your Apple ID> Password and securityad.

Press Activate two-factor authentication.

Click Continue.

Enter and verify a trusted phone number

Enter the nphone number where you want to receive verification codes when logging in. You can choose to receive the codes via text message or call automatic telephone.

When you click Next, Apple sends a verification code to the phone number you entered.

Enter the verification code to verify the phone number and activate two-factor authentication.

Activate Dual Factor Authentication on MacOS X El Capitan (or earlier)

Go to Apple menu (apple icon in the upper right corner of the screen) > System Preferences> iCloud> Account details.

Click on Security.

Click on Activate two-factor authentication.