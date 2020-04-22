After spending more than a year at the bottom of a lake, an iPhone 4 has “come back to life”. The story begins in March 2015, when Michael Guntrum, a resident of Knox, Pennsylvania (United States), takes part in an ice fishing trip.

A touch makes him react a little brutally and his smartphone then placed on his lap slides to end in icy water. The temperature being -25 degrees, there was obviously no question of plunging your hand into the hole to retrieve the iPhone. The fisherman therefore returns home with a fish but without his smartphone.

Six months later, the lake was drained due to structural defects in the adjoining dam. Taking advantage of the windfall, local treasure hunters began to survey the bottom in search of possible good surprises. And it was last October that the iPhone “resurfaced”, thanks to one of these Sunday adventurers. Daniel Kalgren, that’s his name, then crosses the bottom of the lake with a metal detector and finds, under six inches of mud and clay, the iPhone that had sunk. “I brought it home, cleaned it and put it in rice, to see if it was still working,” the treasure hunter told Buzzfeed. Miracle, the smartphone came back to life!

Daniel Kalgren

The man was thus able to recover the telephone number of the fisherman who initially did not believe what Daniel Kragen was telling him. It was not until the latter took the iPhone wallpaper that he recognized his device.

An Apple spokesman said it was not the first time he had heard this type of story. “The incredible stories our customers tell us about the survival of their iPhone never ceases to amaze us.” A few years ago, an iPhone 4, – still him – had survived a fall of 4,100 meters. Its owner was in the middle of a parachute jump when the device slipped from his hands. And in January 2015, it was an iPhone 6 that had survived thanks to its reinforced hull after having been released from the stratosphere (about 30 km above sea level).

What allowed the “survival” of these smartphones? Surely their robustness but also the fact that they were in a reinforced and / or waterproof hull.