An iPhone that includes the best possible processor, an 8-core neural motor to support machine learning and artificial intelligence functions, a 12MP rear camera with support for taking portraits and HDR photos, in addition to recording stereo audio at a super price, it seemed a utopia, at least until the arrival of the new iPhone SE.

At the outset, I must say that in the era of masks and face masks, it is a blessing to have a phone that offers unlocking through TouchID instead of facial recognition, and probably, one also appreciates the convenience of having a Proper weight and size, as the iPhone SE means the return to the 4.7-inch screen and the much-missed home button, but let’s go step by step.

Price

Undoubtedly, the main attraction of the new Apple phone is its price, which starts below 11 thousand pesos with 64 GB of capacity, but if we have learned anything from the latest releases of the Cupertino firm, it is that a lower price does not mean sacrificing the quality of the product and that, it is clear when you take the new iPhone SE out of its box, turn it on and start using it.

Processor

It was 4 years ago when Apple launched the first iPhone SE, however, in the world of technology it seems that light years have passed, putting this device on par with the latest models such as the iPhone 11. In fact, both iPhone SE and iPhone 11 have the same A13 Bionic processor, the fastest that exists and that you can notice in the fluidity with which you open apps, go from taking pictures, playing video games or experimenting with augmented reality.

Camera

Are we talking about photos? It is this same processor that allows the iPhone SE to have the acclaimed “portrait mode” thanks to a computer photography system that allows you to discern what is the focus of our photography and highlight it from the background. The same goes for selfies, where the depth control allows you to adjust the level of blur you want for your photo, even after you’ve taken it. The same happens with other features that have risen to the iPhone, such as the High Dinamic Range or HDR that allows, among many other things, to have a quick facial recognition to take a photo, as well as adjust the lighting or highlight some tones and colors, what which can be seen perfectly on the 4.7-inch screen with True Tone.

Another of the great advances that are available is that you no longer have to switch from photo to video mode, because as with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, this device allows you to record video, even when you are in photo mode with the simple fact of pressing the shutter for a few seconds.

Battery

If it is a question of battery, the iPhone SE perfectly supports you a daily day, to distribute likes on Instagram, take photos, send emails, and of course, talk on the phone or write messages and emails; But if you are one of those who get into video games solidly watching movies or want to take out augmented reality or 3D applications, then you will have to charge it at some time of the day and this is where the fast charge feature that allows you to go from 0 to 50% charge in something like 30 minutes.

Design

The first perception you can have of the iPhone SE is its undeniable resemblance to the iPhone 8, perhaps at first glance the only thing that changes is the presence of the Apple logo that appears centered on the back. One of the advantages of this design is without a doubt the size, which allows it to be stored in any pocket. It is made of the same glass as the iPhone X and the same aluminum that the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are made of, while the glass that protects the back of the device has a seven-layer process of color and oleophobic coating. that helps that your fingers are not marked by fat.

The screen is 4.7-inch Retina HD and the Haptic Touch option, as something we celebrate these days, is the home button with Touch ID to unlock the device, instead of Face ID.

In conclusion the iPhone SE It is one of the best smartphones that can be bought at the best price, especially if what you are looking for is a state-of-the-art phone, with all the benefits and an affordable price. What if it is worth investing a few more pesos to buy the iPhone 11? The answer to will depend on your priorities and what you are looking for, but what is clear is that, if the screen size or the duration of the battery is not your priority, maybe you could save that wool and lean towards the iPhone SE, which is available in three colors: white, black and in the RED range that will be donating the proceeds to the Global Fund to face the COVID-19, with capacities ranging from 64, 128 and up to 256 GB.

