The presentation yesterday of new iPhone SE (2020) It has raised the usual wave of comments and opinions among followers of technology. A part of them revolves around a very important question: who is this iPhone for? Throughout the article we will go through all this.

We can advance that the iPhone SE is a “broom” terminal for Apple. A device with which to pick up stragglers and place them at the same height as the rest of the latest generation iPhone. Let’s see why.

“A rehash with 2014 design”

Without a doubt, this is the most repeated criticism against the iPhone SE of 2020. That Apple is getting into a cocktail the chassis of the iPhone 6 from 2014 along with a processor and a few other things, it has been mixed and stirred at the same time and voilà !. We have iPhone SE for 489 euros, a terminal with an IPS screen, fingerprint sensor and frames from the last century.

Obviously this criticism is an exaggeration, but it is in line with what is attributed to this terminal. However, while writing the article yesterday with all the news of the new iPhone SE yesterday, at the beginning I thought they would be few. As I read the details, I realized that little by little they were adding up a lot.

An example of portrait mode photos taken with iPhone SE 2020.

The A13 Bionic processor is the big star of the terminal. Not for the processing and graphics power itself, but for everything it allows you to do. We are talking about photos with Smart HDR, the front and rear portrait mode, this one with support of the different study modes. And 4K video at up to 60fps.

Thanks to this processor we can also run the most demanding graphics apps and games. Without forgetting all the augmented reality functions. Which include the occlusion of people, the motion capture and face tracking. Compared to the other iPhone 11s, it lacks night mode, probably due to the lack of a second lens that provides greater stability when taking the photo.

The improvements are completed by the fast charging support (charger not included), IP67 dust and water resistance and Wi-Fi 6. Other features such as wireless charging, screen with HDR10 and Dolby Vision and Touch ID are kept from iPhone 8, improving from the original iPhone SE.

It is true that it is not a 100% new terminal. But thanks to the combination of leading specifications, with other reused Apple can reach a very attractive price point.

IPhone user base is more diverse than ever

When the original iPhone debuted in 2007, it could only target a specific group of users. Perhaps the most techies or technologically advanced, who formed a more or less homogeneous group in terms of needs. This situation remained more or less like that during the first years.

The company began to recognize a certain variety in the type of user it served by maintaining the previous generation when launching a new one. Same terminal, lower price to attack segments of users more aware of their budget. As the years progressed and the user base expanded, it also became more heterogeneous.

The iPhone SE is a way to recover and put users “lagging behind” up to date, with technologies such as the A13 Bionic that open the doors to modern services, apps and games

Needs began to change and we saw it for the first time with the iPhone 5c, an experiment to offer more variety to the user. Although many branded this model as failure, Apple tried again the following year with iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. And since then, the company has used a combination of several new models alongside others from previous generations.

The two models of iPhone SE are also an attempt to recapture and push to users who “get lost” in that imperfect fan. Users more focused on squeezing the quality-price binomial. But who are those users?

The perfect terminal for switchers, companies and tight budgets

This is where the iPhone SE fits in. A terminal with leading features that offers the best of the Apple ecosystem in the form of updates, security, apps, games and services, along with an affordable price. There are three types of users for whom the 2020 iPhone SE is aimed:

Switchers: These are users who want to enter the iOS ecosystem for the first time (or come back after a while). We are in 2020 and the fronts of the mobile platforms have been consolidated into two, Android and iOS. The exchange rate from Android is lower, but it is still important.

Business: The great forgotten of tech conversations, companies look for function, security, control, business apps and budget. IPhone SE meets all requirements.

Tight budget users– Your iPhone may have been lost or stolen, you need to renew an iPhone that you inherited or that is many years old. They may simply not want to spend the money on a more expensive iPhone but are looking for one that will last a long time.

These three types of users are very different from those that are usually considered. But they are users who add up and give an attractive market if they get spurred on with the right iPhone. This iPhone SE is a kind of broom car that will collect all of them and put them at the forefront of the Apple ecosystem.

An ecosystem that continues to monetize with services, apps, games and digital goods. The more current the user base, the greater the opportunities.