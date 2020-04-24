One more Friday we return with the section Cazando Gangas, the weekly Applesfera space in which we collect the best Apple product deals, whether they are from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers or accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11 Pro

One of the latest Apple terminals, and one of the most powerful of the current generation. The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, triple 12 MP rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. We have 64 GB in TuImeiLibre 64 GB for 1,159.00 euros 1,029.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – Space Gray

iPhone 11

Along with the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 was also announced, a smartphone with a tighter value for money, but just as powerful. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP dual main camera (wide angle and ultra wide angle) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. 64 GB is in Tuimeilibre for 809.00 euros 679.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone XS

One of Apple’s high-end smartphones of the past generation. The iPhone XS stands out for its 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera (wide angle and telephoto) and 7 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. It is available on Amazon from 64 GB for 1,039.00 euros 653.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Gold

iPhone XR

Apple’s best seller in recent years is cheaper than ever. The iPhone XR has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera with portrait mode and 7 MP TrueDepth front. It is available in Tuimeilibre of 128 GB for 759.00 euros

Apple iPhone XR (128GB) – Black

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple’s new “low-cost” terminal that rivals potential with the latest iPhone. It has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. In AliExpress you can get from 489.00 euros to 469 euros by applying the coupon “IPHONESE” for the first 50 orders.

New Apple iPhone SE (64GB) – Blank

IPad Deals

iPad mini (2019)

Apple’s smallest tablet has been updated to offer performance more in line with current times. It keeps its 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD displayBut it incorporates the Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil. It is available with 64 GB on eBay with shipping from Spain for 449.00 euros 390.99 euros.

Apple iPad mini 5 2019 Wi ‑ Fi 64GB – [ORO]

iPad Pro (2017)

The 12.9 “iPad Pro (2017) is a tablet with a few years on the market, but it is still quite useful and powerful to carry out everyday tasks. It incorporates the Apple A10X Fusion processor, 4 GB of memory RAM, 12 MP camera, Touch ID, and this specific model has 512 GB of internal storage and Cellular connection. It is compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. It is available on Amazon for 1,539.99 euros 968, 52 euros.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9 Inch 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular) – Space Gray

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm

The latest Apple smartwatch available on the market is the Apple Watch Series 5, whose most interesting novelties are the always-on screen, the compass and the 32 GB of internal base storage. Its usual price is 479.00 euros, but on eBay, with national shipping, it can be purchased for 401.99 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm MWVD2 Silver Aluminum White Case Sport Band

Mac Deals

Mac mini

The Mac mini is Apple’s smallest desktop computer. This model features an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal SSD storage, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics. It is available from Amazon at 929.00 euros 684.00 euros.

New Apple Mac mini (8th Gen Intel Core i3 Quad Core 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

MacBook Air (2020)

Apple’s lightest laptop. The model of this offer incorporates a 10th Gen 1.1 GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3 Processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD, as well as Intel UHD Graphics 617 graphics, 13.3 “screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth 5.0 and Touch ID In Macnificos it is for 1,199.00 euros 1,165.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 10th Gen 1.1 GHz Dual Core Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB) – Silver

Accessories offers

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

The AirPods 2 are Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones (not counting the AirPods Pro, which are of a higher range). This model maintains the design of the previous version, but incorporates the H1 chip, “Hey Siri” function and wireless charging thanks to its case compatible with Qi bases. It is available in Tuimeilibre for 229.00 euros 157.00 euros.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is the new version of Apple’s fully wireless Bluetooth headphones. With a new design, they incorporate the H1 chip, the “Hey Siri” function and the star feature: active noise cancellation. It also has an ambient mode. On eBay, with national shipping, they are reduced to 279.00 euros 227.99 euros.

More offers?

If you are a regular Amazon buyer, with Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year (one month trial) and other advantages such as Prime Video, Prime Music or Prime Reading.

60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a fee that allows access to a million titles from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it for free for two months saving us 19.98 euros.

Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.