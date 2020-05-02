The iPhone SE second generation, also known as iPhone SE 2020, goes on sale for a price of $ 399 in the United States.

This is a smartphone designed and marketed by Apple and which was launched by surprise this April in the midst of the global covid-19 crisis. It is part of its mid-range range, therefore far from the prohibitive prices of its leading terminals.

It is part of the thirteenth generation iPhone, along with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Announced on April 15, the iPhone SE serves as a successor to both the first-generation iPhone SE and iPhone 8.

The design of this iPhone is identical to the iPhone 8 (except for details such as the position of the logo), but uses the same A13 Bionic on-chip system as the iPhone 11 line. This is why many consider it essentially a mobile with a heart and iPhone 8 frame but with updated brain, from iPhone 11.

Pre-orders will start on April 17 and deliveries will start on April 24.

There were rumors of this second version of the iPhone SE since 2017, but it has been now when Apple has released that version. There were rumors that the successor to the first-generation iPhone SE would be called iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 23, but it was eventually ended up simply calling “iPhone SE”.

The terminal features a design with an aluminum frame and glass coating, with the same size as the iPhone 8. There are differences from this, such as the position of the apple logo and the absence of the word iPhone on the back. It has an integrated Home button with second generation Touch ID.

It is available in 3 colors: white, black and red.

Data sheet of the iPhone SE 2020:

Manufacturer Apple

Released April 2020

IOS 13 operating system

RAM 3 GB

Apple A13 Bionic processor

12MP camera with 1.8 aperture

Connectivity Lightning Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connector

Bluetooth 5.0

