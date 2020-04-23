With the launch of this Second generation iPhone SE, Apple has cast a good halt on a mid-range that in the world of smartphones was populated by the Android platform, due to the number of terminals and possibilities for the consumer. Actually, this iPhone SE can be considered mid-range for the price, but the context explanation is a bit more complex. If we are asked how we would define this new model from Apple, surely we would all think “it is a cheap iPhone”. But it is not that simple.

In 2013 they had already strong rumors of a “cheap iPhone”. The emergence of competition seems to be asking for a response from the apple company to present alternatives in the price segment. However, what at that time some expected for “cheap” was to get a new iPhone model for $ 200. That meant entering the segment with a lower quality model to be able to cover the price range. Apple was not going to do it.

In January of that year I wrote an article explaining the reasons, which I would like you to take a look at: What if it wasn’t a “cheap” iPhone? Note the quotes in that word. In it, I explain that Apple would never take out an iPhone by halves, lowering the quality to reach a price. And I played with the idea of ​​a “mini” iPhone, a model with power similar to the existing generation but reduced in design or size. The company experimented with the iPhone 5c – a new case for an interior from the previous generation, which did not become popular.

The rumored “cheap” iPhone could not be something of low quality: Apple found the ideal formula with the iPhone SE

So they made the opposite move: keep a popular design from a previous generation – which would also cover current needs in terms of energy efficiency and performance – but make it incorporate the same current generation power. This placed the new phone at a point in the range that was easily understandable from the buyer’s point of view: whenever I buy an iPhone, I am buying a phone with high-end power – only differentiated by the exterior design that also places it as naturally as an entry point.

The design on the iPhone SE

The design on which it is based, from iPhone 8, became one of the most remembered and valued by users of the brand. In fact, even iPhone 11s of the current generation continue to rely on that form factor – obviously not counting the screen. In this second generation of the iPhone SE we do not have a “Plus” model either, with which its diagonal is like the model it starts from, 4.7 inches.

Apple tells us that this size has been one of the most popular in the history of the iPhone, so the logical step was to take advantage of it contain a new generation interior with the chip A13 Bionic. The design continues to stand the test of time despite the change to a borderless display that has been trending in recent years. The quality of the construction and materials manage to dilute that the upper and lower edges still exist, which also brings us the Touch ID – something that many continue to look for in an iPhone.

On the outside, this iPhone SE It is the same design of the iPhone 8 – with the Apple logo now centered, yes – and in hand it continues to work perfectly. It is comfortable to hold, very compact and with this screen size you can reach every angle using it in one hand (we have already forgotten about this, those of us who prefer larger screens, like me). Loudspeakers even in this size sound loud and powerful, sound great in a medium-sized room, and fit perfectly for games or music – even at this size.

We must bear in mind that this model is not aimed at those who are looking for the undisputed high-end of the generation: this iPhone SE is for anyone who wants an iPhone with the quality that its name offers without giving up future updates, power or shortcuts for being “Less than” the current generation.

That’s it a last generation iPhone in full right, but contained in an input format that also fills the most sought-after average screen gap in size by those who also do not want to spend more than they should. If you don’t need a bigger screen and are looking for the latest technology, this is your perfect iPhone. Any case or accessory designed for the iPhone 8 is perfectly compatible with this model, by the way.

The A13 Bionic chip keeps giving us surprises

When we refer to the fact that this iPhone SE is of the latest generation, we are talking about that it carries exactly the same chip as iPhone 11 Pro. Same cores (6 in total), and same capacities. Well, actually some more: Apple has been experimenting and improving the artificial intelligence algorithm that distinguishes people in portrait mode, and is now able to do it on this mobile using only the power of the processor, without using an extra lens in the process. .

Apple has achieved such a degree of control over the A13 chip that they are now able to implement a perfect portrait mode only by software.

Honestly, this had to be proven: because here the surprise is that, if it is achieved by software, even the front camera should be able to do it. Recall that the cameras are the same as the iPhone 8 at the optical level, but the A13 Bionic this is where it changes everything. To put you in trouble, I put on the shirt the Applesfera video production team hates the most (the one with fine squares that can confuse some sensors with the moiré effect) and instead of trying portrait mode with the rear camera, I tried it on with the lead.

I remind you: in the iPhone SE we do not have Face ID, therefore we do not have the TrueDepth three-dimensional spatial detection sensor bar, the only thing there is is a 7-megapixel front camera – the same as the iPhone 8 had. hardware. The results in this model are amazing: Even with the damn shirt, leaning against the shelf, with a lot of contrast of shapes and colors, he is able to perfectly detect my shape instantly – in a selfie.

The photos with the rear camera are also transformed supported by the A13 chip. Now it is also possible to capture photos with Smart HDR, which will contrast the different areas of light and shadow (as in the iPhone 11), you can take photos with Quick Take (that is, changing from photo to video mode in real time) … it is true that here we do not have wide or ultra wide-angle lenses, but normal photos taken with its 28mm ƒ1.8 lens they may perfectly rival those taken by the iPhone 11 and are difficult to distinguish. What is honestly a great achievement for a mobile of 489 euros.

Photo captured in Portrait Mode with the rear camera. Although the A13 is specialized in people, good photos of objects can be captured in this mode

In video, even both phones are also similar: both record 4K video at 60fps – the big difference here is that the iPhone 11 can use the extended dynamic range up to 60fps and the SE stays at 30fps at 4K (which is still a very good quality for this phone). In photography, this “small” iPhone SE also measures up and prepares us for the future, even in the field of augmented reality in which it also defends itself perfectly: Apple could continue updating this software and improving it in future versions of iOS.

The power in this iPhone SE is based on the same processor only here we have 3GB of RAM instead of the 4GB of the iPhone 11. In my synthetic tests with Geekbench 5.0, the system detects 2652 MHz against the 2655 of the iPhone 11 Pro (3 MHz less) but the results are practically identical to those made on the iPhone 11 Pro as you see in the reports:

iPhone12.8 = iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone12.5 = iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)

Of course, in daily use the phone behaves light, fast and comfortable to use: The Retina HD screen is still perfectly valid for this size and device that with this power, allows you to use high-performance graphics apps, or 3D games, without any problem. Here again the A13 Bionic chip enables agility with the interface but that does not condition the energy performance: we have the same theoretical duration as the iPhone 8 – which means a redesign of the energy consumption in this model as it is more powerful, approximately 10 hours of normal use, or 13 hours of local video playback.

It must be added that of course the iPhone SE has fast charge using chargers of 18W or higher that Apple still does not include in the box, which is completely unjustifiable and should have been solved by now. We cannot continue to have 5W chargers in 2020, Apple. IPhone SE is also compatible with wireless charging based on Qi standard, which by the way is very comfortable to use due to the size: it always starts charging immediately because the surface where they are located occupies a large part of the size of the mobile.

A round iPhone for those seeking balance and power

And by balance I mean the perfect combination of price and features. For the lowest price an iPhone has ever had (same as the first iPhone SE of 2016) we have a next-generation iPhone in an attractive size for those looking for something like this: also take advantage of the full power of the A13 Bionic chip to update the device without having to invest more in hardware, but no power is left on the way.

It is also waterproof with IP67 certification and it allows to use two SIMs – one of them virtual, makes it especially attractive for example for the business sector as well. The future perspective of this phone is to enjoy about five more updates to iOS, exactly like the iPhone 11, giving it a long useful life.

It is a round iPhone, but it is not for everyone: perhaps most of you who read this article, convinced technologists, look for the latest model or flagship of the brand with a large screen and the latest innovations. However, if you seek the essence and power of the best iPhone, you do not mind having a more traditional design, and you want to have a phone to enjoy for years, this is your model.

It is an ideal phone to recommend, to enter the ecosystem. It is not a “cheap” phone in features: it is the first perfect iPhone for everyone those who have never been here, for those who want to repeat without spending more money or simply, for those who want the best value for money on a mobile.