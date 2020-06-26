The Hunting Gangas section of Applesfera is a weekly space in which we collect the product offers from the bitten apple of their smartphones, tablets, computers, smart watches and accessories.

IPhone Deals

iPhone SE (2020)

The latest Apple smartphone is, in turn, the smallest in the catalog, although the company has not spared power. The iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen, the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine (the same as the iPhone 11 Pro), 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP main camera and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It is very lowered on AliExpress Plaza (shipping from Spain) for 489.00 euros 443.89 euros using the code “IPHONE50”.

New Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) – in Black

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the high-end models of Apple smartphones. Announced in September 2019, it has a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display of high quality, as well as a Triple 12 MP rear camera with wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto. It also stands out for its Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM and Face ID. We have it in AliExpress Plaza with shipping from Spain and a 2-year warranty for € 1,159.00 € 999.00 (64 GB version).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – Space Gray

### iPhone 11

If we are looking for a terminal with a larger screen and that continues to have a better value for money, the [iPhone 11](https://www.applesfera.com/analisis/iphone-11-analisis-redefinicion-limites) is a smartphone to consider due to its characteristics. It incorporates a ** 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen **, the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID. It is available on eBay with shipping from Spain for 979.00 euros [879,99 euros](https://www.ebay.es/itm/NUEVO-Apple-iPhone-11-256GB-Dual-SIM-nano-SIM-Amarillo/184331336248), a reduction of 100 euros with respect to its recommended retail price .

NEW Apple iPhone 11 256GB Dual SIM (nano-SIM) – Yellow

iPhone XS

If we prefer high-end models, but we do not want to spend around 1,000 euros on one, the iPhone XS is the last generation and is at a great price. With 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID, we have it very cheap for 589.00 euros.

Apple Iphone Xs 5.8 “4Gb 64Gb Space Gray

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

Apple tablets stand out for their good performance and a wide catalog of applications adapted to their screens to be able to take full advantage of them. The entry model, the iPad (2019), is ideal for those who have never had a tablet or want to renew theirs without spending a lot of money and also take advantage of the compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil or the Smart Keyboard. It has a 9.7 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A10 Fusion processor, 3 GB of RAM memory, FaceTime HD front camera for video calls and Touch ID. To get an idea of ​​its power, it is capable of editing video in 4K high resolution. It can be purchased much cheaper on eBay with shipping from Spain for 379.00 euros 298.99 euros.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 2019 32GB Wi-Fi – Gold

iPad mini (2019)

Finding tablets on the market with screen sizes that do not exceed 10 “is increasingly difficult. One of the best options that exist is the iPad mini (2019), the fifth generation of this model that maintains its 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD display, which makes it easy to hold with one hand. Inside we find the Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 8 MP main camera, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil. On eBay, with shipping from Spain, we have it for 449.00 euros 389.99 euros.

Apple iPad mini 5 2019 Wi ‑ Fi 64GB – [GRIS(Space Grey)] New with Warranty

iPad Pro (2020)

Apple’s most powerful tablet to date also has its place in the Applesfera Bargain Hunt this Friday. The iPad Pro (2020) with 11 “Retina IPS LCD display It is a very versatile device capable of replacing a conventional computer if the user’s needs allow it. This model has the Apple A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, slightly more powerful than the previous one, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, double main camera (12 + 10 MP) with ToF 3D LiDAR sensor, as well as compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard. On eBay with shipping from Spain sold by a reputed store for € 989.00 € 927.99.

NEW Apple 11 “iPad Pro 2020 Wi-Fi 256GB – Space Gray

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular

In smart watches we have offers in the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 5. This version, 40 mm, has Cellular connectivity, so it will be possible through a compatible data plan to receive calls, answer messages and play music streaming from the smartwatch, without taking the iPhone with us. Among its novelties we find the function of always on display, the compass, international emergency calls and the 32 GB of internal storage, among others. It is available with shipping from Spain on eBay for 549.00 euros 502.99 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Gold Aluminum Pink Case Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm GPS

Another option available is also the Apple Watch Series 5, but this time in its 44mm version only GPS. Your largest screen It allows you to see the information in a more comfortable way, this being the main difference from the previous offer. Get him for 479.00 euros 351.99 euros, a great discount.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm MWVD2 Silver Aluminum White Case Sport Band

## Accessories Offers ### AirPods 2

The [AirPods 2](https://www.applesfera.com/analisis/airpods-2-analisis-impulso-tecnologia-chip-h1) are Apple’s most popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones and one of the best sellers on the market. They have a range of up to 5 hours per charge, and up to 24 hours thanks to the charging case **. They incorporate the H1 chip and the “Hey Siri” function to interact with the voice assistant without pressing any button. We have them on eBay with shipping from Spain for 179.00 euros [124,99 euros](https://www.ebay.es/itm/Apple-AirPods-Segunda-Generacion-auriculares-con-estuche-de-carga/324050271078).

Apple AirPods Second Generation headphones with charging case

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are an improved version of the previous ones with a new design, active noise cancellation, water resistance and more options for controlling the content playback through gestures. Maintaining its autonomy of 4.5-5 hours per charge, we have them for 279.00 euros 209.99 euros on eBay.

Apple AirPods Pro MWP22ZM / A

