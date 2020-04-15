Said and done. Yesterday we were talking about the possible arrival of the iPhone SE 2020 this week and this has been done. Today Apple has shown the world the long-awaited device that everyone wanted to see: a low-cost iPhone capable of meeting the needs of all users. But now many ask themselves a question: Which one to choose, the iPhone SE 2020 or the iPhone 11?. If you are one of them, we will answer any questions you may have in this regard to choose the smartphone that best suits you.

Differences between iPhone 11 and SE 2020

The long-awaited day has arrived and the new iPhone SE 2020 has finally been presented. Many wonder about all those things that differentiate it from the top of the range that is on the shelves of all electronic stores. We talk about the iPhone 11, with which it differs in several aspects that we are going to tell you next.

Let’s start with External differences between iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11. The first thing that attracts attention is the screen, where the frames return with the SE 2020 embracing the iPhone 8 design. In fact, continuing with our comparison. The iPhone 11 takes 1.4 inches from the new terminalnot to mention that it dispenses with edges and of course of the Touch ID that was lost with the iPhone X. The front camera does not have the same capabilities, especially if we consider that the iPhone 11 has more sensors to use Face ID and unlock the terminal.

If we go to the back, the difference is present in the photographic section. The difference in lenses is evident from one to two, but that does not seem to have any problem on a functional level. Both devices record in 4K at up to 60fps, a powerful portrait mode with editing options.. And how is this possible? Well, the answer is inside the two machines.

The iPhone SE 2020 may be a low cost phone, but Apple has done things well and did not want to deprive you of anything. And it is that in this comparison of the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 we find the same processor in both devices: the A13 Bionic. This chip is the one that gives all the top functions to both devices. As for storage and battery, we can say little, since everything depends on the use of each person.

The million dollar question which one should I stay with?

Yes, many are wondering about the outcome of this Comparison between iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11. We cannot deny that in terms of design and use of the device, the iPhone 11 is the clear winner, not to mention that having two cameras on the back is always a great support when it comes to photographing. However, if you want the most top features of the moment for little money, the iPhone SE 2020 is your phone. The decision is all yours.