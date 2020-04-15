Today has been a big day for Apple: we finally know the new iPhone SE 2020. We have been talking about the arrival of the new device for a couple of years and some more waiting for it and today, finally, all the details of the terminal are known. Many already rub their hands hoping to have it in their hands, but if you do not know it, we will tell you how It has been the evolution of the iPhone SE 2016 and SE 2020.

A new SE after four years

If in a year we have seen news from the different smartphone companies, the change in four is abysmal. We are used to seeing news from one year to another, but whoever has todayand an iPhone SE first-generation has waited a long time for this to change mobile and surely he will be happy to know all the differences from one device to another.

Let’s start with the external appearance of the two devices. It is a fact that the front distribution is clearly similar since they share a display with edges (the upper and lower frame being the largest). It is true that the extension increase 0.7 inches from new version to previous version, and that is appreciated. It also maintains the presence of the button Home with the corresponding Touch ID, so it does not lose functionality either. A single lens is also housed in the rear, with the one coming in the 2020 version being more powerful.

To all this, the change in the design of both devices is notable, which have adopted the structures of their closest phones such as the iPhone 5 and iPhone 8 respectively. Yes, the current one is the iPhone 11, but the last one that came with the Home button was the 8, hence it looks the same.

The big difference: the interior

We couldn’t leave without comparing the interior of the iPhone SE 2016 and SE 2020. The space and battery settings aside, the big difference is the chip. Both have a processor A of the house, but in four years the improvements are noticeable. We talk about a respectable A9 to an A13 Bionic with its 4K recording functions at 60 fps, the improved processing speed, AI among many other features.

Now the software also makes the difference and is that the 2016 version will not be able to be updated anymore, while the iPhone SE 2020 has all the modern updates of iOS ahead of it.