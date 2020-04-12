The coronavirus has caused many problems for companies in the technology sector. There are not a few companies that have canceled their physical events and made them online, but what can hurt the most is a break in their production. This means that consumers will not have their phone on time on the day of departure and have to wait for the next consignment. This has also caused a delay in some presentations and many will see the light at the end of the tunnel if the premonition that the iPhone SE 2 could arrive in two weeks is fulfilled.

There is less and less to know the iPhone SE 2

Many are counting to know when the confinement in their homes will end. The phrase “one day less is constant” but many are excited to count down what is to come as a new mobile, for example. And is that the iPhone 9 is one of the most anticipated terminals for many who do not want or can not spend a fortune on a terminal of the bitten apple.

Luckily for many, the wait may be shorter than it seems if it is true that the iPhone SE 2 could arrive in two weeks. But this is not what we say, they are the statements of analyst Daniel Ives. He claims that a small device from the Apple house has been shown on several retail websites. Ives also gave his opinion on the timing of his presentation saying that “launching a mid / low budget smartphone in the context of a global consumer blockade and an unprecedented pandemic will be an effort for some.”

Will it really arrive in two weeks?

It’s hard to believe more in these “feints” of arrival at the cheap terminal of those in Cupertino. Ives’ statements about the arrival of the SE in two weeks increase the expectation, but it is still one more on the list of “possible dates.” Let us recall other cases such as the one last week that stated that the firm would present it yesterday, April 5, something that has not been fulfilled. That yes, it must be remembered that Tim Cook has to make a decision about the launch of the device, something that will be definitively known on the next day eight.