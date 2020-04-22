This year does not aim to be one of the best for the economy of all the countries in the world. COVID 19 has wreaked havoc in multiple sectors and it is not surprising to see how the plans of many go to waste because of a delay in their production or in some part of the project. This is what has happened to Apple since the latest information points to a delay on the iPhone 12 and SE Plus.

Kuo claims delays on Apple devices

As we said, this is not going to be the year we see the great arrivals of high-end phones. Yes, it is true that the vast majority will arrive, although that means taking a little longer due to a slowdown in their production. This is what is happening to Apple, who will see how some of its devices are late because of coronavirus.

But this is not an assumption, but endorses it Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst is already known in the world of technology for giving a lot of information about Apple and the vast majority certain. This time, we have been talking about the delay for a long time iPhone 12 that more than one would like to see now.

But in all this, not only disease is a determining factor. Kuo points to another aggravating factor of the most interesting and is the unexpected success of the iPhone SE 2020. The terminal became known last week and it seems that it has burst the advance purchases. In other words: Apple did not expect the success of its cheap terminal and to supply all the requests it will have to focus on meeting its demand. For this, the analyst says that shipments of 12-14 million units are expected to iPhone SE during the second quarter of 2020 and 10 million more in the third in the third.

Four iPhone 12 models

Apple faces a very tough time at the production level. Demand for iPhone SE is higher than expected, but there is a problem and that is that to cover it you will have to delay the production of the iPhone 12. The problem is also that this device will have no less than four versions with different characteristics and not to mention the presentation and arrival of the SE Plus, which could arrive in the second half of 2021 at the earliest.