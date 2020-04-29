You need to transfer content from one Apple mobile to another, perhaps from a new one to an old one, or you want to pass data from your iPhone to that of your partner, friend or family member. And for this, Apple offers you to use a function expressly created for it, Migration, available since iOS 12.

Using Quick Start

With Quick Launch, you can quickly set up a new iOS device using information from your current device. Then you can restore the rest of the data and content to the new device from your iCloud backup.

If you are setting up a new iPhone with your current iPhone and both devices use iOS 12.4 or later, Quick Launch offers the option to use iPhone migration. This function allows you to transfer all the data wirelessly from your current iPhone to the new one. Quick Start takes up both devices. So, look for a time when you know you won’t have to use your current device.

How to use Quick Start

Turn on the new device and place it near the current device. On the current device The Quick Start screen will appear, where the option to use your Apple ID will appear. to configure the new device. Make sure it’s the Apple ID you want to use, then tap Continue. If you don’t see the option to continue on your current device, make sure that Bluetooth connectivity is activated.

Wait for an animation to appear on the new device. Hold the current device on top of the new device, then center the animation in the viewfinder. Wait for the message “End in [dispositivo] new”. If you can’t use the camera on the current device, tap Authenticate manually, and then follow the on-screen steps.

When asked, enter the device code current on the new device.

Follow the instructions to set up Face ID or Touch ID on the new device.

Enter the password for your Apple ID on the new device when prompted. If you have more than one device, you may also need to enter the respective codes.

The new device offers the option to restore apps, data and settings from your most recent iCloud backup, or first update the copy of the current device and then restore. When you select a backup, you can choose whether you want to transfer some settings regarding location, privacy, Apple Pay and Siri. If you want to update the device backup, make sure Wi-Fi is turned on on the device.

If you have an Apple Watch and are setting up a new iPhone, you will be asked if you want to transfer Apple Watch data and settings as well.

Transfer data directly from one iPhone to another

If your current and new iPhone have iOS 12.4 or later, you can use the iPhone migration feature to directly transfer data from your old device to the new one. You can do it wirelessly or by connecting both devices. Use the wired method if the wireless network you are using is slow or congested.

To migrate data wirelessly, place your old iPhone close to the new one while doing the steps below. Make sure that both devices are plugged into the mains.

To migrate data using a wired connection, you will need the Lightning to USB 3 connector adapter for cameras and a Lightning to USB connector cable. Connect the Lightning to USB 3 connector adapter for cameras to your current iPhone; then connect the Lightning to USB connector cable to the new iPhone and the other end to the adapter. Connect the Lightning to USB 3 connector adapter for cameras to power through its Lightning port and follow the steps below.

How to use iPhone migration

Turn on the new iPhone and place it near the current iPhone with iOS 12.4 or later versions. If you want to migrate the data through a wired connection, connect the devices. On the current iPhone, the Quick Start screen will be displayed, where the option to use your Apple ID to configure the new iPhone will appear. Make sure it’s the Apple ID you want to use, then tap Continue. If you don’t see the option to continue on your current device, make sure that Bluetooth connectivity is activated.

Wait for an animation to appear on the new iPhone. Hold the current iPhone on top of the new iPhone, then center the animation in the viewfinder. Wait for the message “Ends on new iPhone” to appear. If you can’t use the current iPhone camera, tap Authenticate manually, and then follow the on-screen steps.

When asked, enter the current iPhone code on the new iPhone.

Follow the instructions to configure Face ID or Touch ID on the new iPhone.

Tap Transfer from iPhone to start transfer data from old iPhone to new. If you are using the wired method, the transfer icon indicates that the devices are connected. You can choose if you want to transfer some settings, such as Apple Pay and Siri, from your old iPhone to the new one.

If you have an Apple Watch and are setting up a new iPhone, you will be asked if you want to transfer the data and settings of the Apple Watch.

Keep the devices close to each other and plugged into an electrical outlet until the iPhone data migration process is complete. Transfer times may vary depending on the type of connection, network conditions and the amount of data that is transferred.



Using iCloud

Transfer your personal data and purchased content to your new device using the iCloud backup of your previous device.

How to transfer iCloud backup to new device

Turn on the new device. A welcome screen will appear. If you have already configured the new device, you must delete it. To erase the device, press Settings> General> Reset> Delete content and settings. This action erases all data on the device. After deleting it, the device restarts and the welcome screen appears

Follow the steps until the Wi-Fi screen appears.

Tap on a Wi-Fi network to connect to it. Follow the steps until the Apps & data screen appears, then tap Restore from iCloud backup.

Sign in to iCloud with your Apple ID and password.

When prompted, select a backup. Make sure it is correct by checking the date and size of each one. If you’re asked to update iOS to a newer version, this is what you can do.

If you have purchased content from the iTunes or App Store using multiple Apple IDs, you will be prompted to sign in to each. If you don’t remember the passwords, you can skip this step by pressing “I don’t have an Apple ID or have forgotten it.”

Stay connected and wait for finish the restoration process. Then complete the rest of the on-screen setup steps. If possible, Keep the device connected to a Wi-Fi network and plugged into an outlet after setup. This allows content like photos, music, and apps stored in iCloud to be automatically downloaded again to the device.



Using iTunes

Transfer your personal data and purchased content to your new device from a backup you made with iTunes.

Turn on the new device. A welcome screen will appear. If you have already configured the new device, you must delete it. To erase the device, press Settings> General> Reset> Delete content and settings. This action erases all data on the device. After deleting it, the device restarts and the welcome screen appears

Follow the steps until the screen appears Apps and data and then press Restore with iTunes copy> Next.

Connect the new device to the computer that you used to back up the previous device.

Open iTunes on the computer and select the device.

Choose Restore backup. Then select a backup. Make sure it is correct looking at the date and size of every one of them. If you’re asked to upgrade to a newer version of iOS, here is what you can do.

If you need to restore from an encrypted backup, enter your password when prompted.

Wait for the restoration process to finish. Then complete the rest of the setup steps on the iOS device. If possible, keep the device connected to a Wi-Fi network and plugged into an electrical outlet after setup. This allows content like photos, music, and apps stored in iCloud to be automatically downloaded again to the device.