A photo, a video, a document, a funny image downloaded from the Internet, a song. There can always be something that we have lost, that we have accidentally deleted and would like to recover. The question is: if it is already deleted from the iPhone, can I recover it again? The answer is a resounding YES, although for a limited time… In fact there are two ways:

From the Photos app

You do not have to go far or install strange things, but you can recover the photo from the same iPhone on which it was deleted. As in previous versions, iOS 12 has a folder that temporarily stores them. For it:

Open the app Photos

Find the tab Albums and then the folder ‘Recently removed’. Enters

Here are all the photos that have been deleted. But beware only those deleted in the last 30 days. If you are looking for an image that was deleted more than a month ago, you will not find it.

Find the one or the ones you want to bring back and get them back. They will be available again in the same folders as before.

From iCloud

A very useful function if you have programmed the terminal to make a backup every so often, the iCloud cloud service has a functionality to recover deleted files from a device iOS, Mac or PC with Windows operating system. iCloud backs up the data stored on your phone, so simply log in with your Apple ID to access it.

In iCloud Drive at iCloud.comclick Just removed in the lower right corner of the window.

Click on Recover all or select all files you want to recover and click Recover.

Find the restored files in the folder where they were when you deleted them. For example, if a file was in the Pages folder when you deleted it, the restored file will be placed in the Pages folder.

Files deleted in the last 30 days from other apps (such as iWork apps) can be restored, whether you have deleted them from iCloud.com or from your iOS device, Mac or Windows computer.

Go to Settings on iCloud.com

Find the section Advanced and click on Restore files

Choose every file you want to restore or select Select all.

Click Restore.

Find the restored files in the folder where they were when you deleted them.