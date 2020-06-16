Developed in the early 1990s to replace the hassle of wired connection, Bluetooth technology consists of a protocol for communication between devices that is performed by radio frequency, so that the devices do not have to be aligned. In fact they can be in separate rooms and, depending on the class, even separated by up to 100 meters.

Bluetooth, whose logo originated by mixing two runes, is pure technological magic; although even magic fails sometimes. And surely you have ever Trouble pairing a gadget, wearable, or device via Bluetooth with an iPhone or iPad. If you can’t connect, this is what Apple recommends:

If you need to pair a Bluetooth accessory

On the iOS device, go to Settings> Bluetooth and check that Bluetooth is activated. If you can’t turn on Bluetooth or a spinning gear appears, restart your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Then try pairing and connecting again.

Make sure the Bluetooth accessory and iOS device be close each other.

Turn off the Bluetooth accessory and turn it on again.

Make sure that the Bluetooth accessory is on and fully charged or connected to the current. If the accessory works with batteries, check if they need to be replaced.

If you still can’t pair or connect the Bluetooth accessory

If you continue to experience any of these issues, please contact Apple Technical Support if:

You cannot activate Bluetooth or that setting is dimmed.

You cannot connect Bluetooth accessories to the device.

The accessory manufacturer has verified that the accessory works properly.