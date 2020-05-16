If you’re tired of annoying calls from unknown numbers or just from people you don’t want to talk to or message, blocking calls and messages is the best thing to do. Read: Facebook: so you can download all your photos and videos

This option that is on the devices Manzana As an iPhone it will make your life lighter and with less stress than the cell phone ringing and ringing and you don’t want to answer.

Block a contact, an easy way to get rid of annoying calls.

With these options that Apple makes available, you can get rid of those annoying people who don’t stop calling, be it banks that ask about someone you don’t know or a person who just doesn’t understand the hints that you don’t want to talk to them.

How to block calls on iPhone?

To block calls as well as silence annoying calls from strangers follow these steps:

On your iPhone you must search for the phone number or contact you want to block, select the information button marked with an “i” and scroll down and select “block this contact”, confirm the action and the number will be blocked.

This step is the same in Facetime and iMessage or Messages applications.

In Mail, to block a contact you have to open the message or email that includes the person you want to block, tap on their email address and select “block this contact”.

It should be noted that this only works in Apple applications, so if you use mail applications such as Gmail or Outlook, blocking someone in Mail will not have any consequences and will be the same in other apps.

When you block someone from your cell phone as well as from their applications such as FaceTime, Message or Phone, they will not appear in your notifications, nor in your text messages or Facetime. And the other person will not know about this.

To unblock the contact you simply have to go to settings and you must select from the phone list, FaceTime, Messages or Mail. From there you select the blocked contact and select unblock.

How to mute calls from strangers?

To mute unknown numbers you just don’t want to answer, you need to go to settings, select the phone app, and activate the mute unknown option.

Mute calls on iPhone.

With this, calls from unknown numbers will be silenced and will be sent directly to voicemail but will continue to be shown in the recent calls list in case it is an acquaintance who did not have his number and you want to call him back.

The only calls that will generate notification will be those of your contacts and people you have recently called and Siri suggestions.

