The coronavirus pandemic hit iPhone sales, which saw Apple grow slightly in its second fiscal quarter, which ended on March 28. The result, however, was offset by the good performance of the services division, which includes Apple TV +. This ensured that the company recorded an increase of 0.5% in general revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching the mark of US $ 58.3 billion.

“We had a significant drop in February. We started a recovery in March and this is expected to deepen in April. This makes us optimistic,” Tim Cook, the company’s executive president, told the American channel CNBN. With the closing of factories in China and the impact on global demand, iPhone revenue fell 7% in the period – sales of iPad and Mac also decreased. In February, the company had already warned investors that it would not meet the targets for the period.

The company’s only hardware division that grew was wearables, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods headsets. Revenue was $ 6.2 billion, up 22.5%.

Once again, the services division performed well in parallel with the drop in device sales – this had already happened last year. The division reached the mark of US $ 13.3 billion, a number 16% higher than in the same period last year. It is the largest revenue ever generated by the division, which appears as the company’s second largest – its numbers are still behind those of iPhone.

“Despite the unprecedented global impact of covid-19, we are proud to say that Apple grew in the quarter thanks to the historic record for the services division and the quarterly record for the wearables division,” Cook said in a statement.

Despite not making estimates for the current quarter, Cook viewed the service division’s growth with optimism. “This is clearly helping Mac and iPad sales. We estimate that both will improve over the past year. See Apple TV +: We are seeing significant growth in the number of people watching content.” However, he did not disclose the number of subscribers to the service, which competes with Netflix – the rival registered a high number of subscribers during the pandemic.

