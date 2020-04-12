As it happened with the iPhone SE, we have been listening for a long time about the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, a ‘low cost’ model that would be the successor to the mobile that Apple launched in 2016 for those who were looking for an iPhone but did not need a range model high, or they would like it with a smaller screen type iPhone 5 and cia.

In fact, the iPhone SE was breaking for many with the advantage of its size, with a 4.7-inch screen at a time when all brands were obsessed with implementing increasingly larger panels.

iPhone 9 for April 5

Last February, just in the middle of the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress due to the Coronavirus, Apple announced that the health crisis was going to have an impact on the production of its devices, but media such as Bloomberg came out to point out that according to internal sources consulted , the date of SE 2 was kept for March.

And so it seemed to be, although the truth is that we are on April 1 and we have not seen anything yet. But the latest data handled by various media could lead to think that the presentation is imminent, even despite the pandemic. The . website indicates that “The long-rumored iPhone 9 is slated to come out sometime this spring.”

An announcement this week?

What is the basis for such a claim? Well, in their own sources that have made them bequeath a photo of a case of the ‘Urban Armor Gear’ brand, a case for “The new iPhone 4.7’ ’2020” According to sources, well-known US retailers such as Best Buy and others have received various products for the new Apple mobile made by accessory manufacturers, with instructions that they cannot advertise until “on April 5. “

On the bottom label it says ‘New iPhone 4.7’ ‘2020’

April 5 is this week, Sunday. But how it would be strange that Apple announced a new phone in the middle of the weekend, If .’s sources are correct, this week we should have one of those surprise announcements that Apple likes so much to do. We are Wednesday, there would be 3 days, although perhaps the announcement will be made next week.

On the one hand, that a chain like Best Buy already has an inventory of peripherals related to the iPhone 9 is more secure. But on the other it doesn’t stop being an unofficial data, so we continue in them. Will we see an Apple announcement about the SE 2 for the next 7 days? Or will Apple want to wait for the Covid-19 crisis to subside to present its next terminal to the world?

Similar to iPhone 8

What will the terminal be like? According to sources, it will have a design similar to that of the iPhone 8 and dimensions slightly larger than the original SE, although not too many given its conception. IPhone SE 2 will mount a 4.7-inch screen, which will mean a palpable reduction in size when compared to the latest models on the market -the iPhone 11 have a 6.1 ”panel, and the iPhone 11 Pro even smaller 5.8 ”.

SE 2 is expected to mount a physical Home button and also have Touch ID implemented, reusing this technology as it will not mount Face ID facial recognition apparently though yes it will use the A13 Bionic chip as a processor, the same chipset as the iPhone 11.