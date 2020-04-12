We have been talking for a long time about the arrival of a new terminal of the bitten apple at a reduced price. We are not talking about anyone other than him iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, a terminal that would follow the numbering of Apple in its range of phones. The funny thing is that until now we were talking about a single terminal, but the latest rumors suggest that A more powerful iPhone 9 Plus will also arrive.

iOS 14 reveals some data

It is normal for the main software developers, especially those for operating systems, to hand over their advances to app developers to habituate their programs to the new ecosystem. Others are dedicated to looking for bugs in the system, which helps make it more stable. But in the process these search engines and developers may encounter “premonitions” of what a brand will bring in the future.

In this case, it is iOS 14 which brings us a new surprise. It turns out that according to what Engadget says we could see a vitaminized version of the iPhone 9 we have been talking about for months. The media claims that the operating system has revealed details about the terminal as it will go with a screen of 5.5 inches, Touch ID, and nothing less than processor A13 which is the one that mounts the iPhone 11. This will mean that there will be a version that will keep the Home button with a fingerprint sensor as we had seen until the arrival of the iPhone X and another that takes more advantage of the screen and is larger.

Similar to iPhone 8

These data coincide with what has been known – unofficially – for months of the low-cost iPhone, which state that the new Apple mobile will have a design similar to that of the iPhone 8, with dimensions slightly larger than the original SE, although not too many given its conception. The standard iPhone 9 or SE 2 will mount a 4.7-inch screen, which will mean a palpable reduction in size when compared to the latest models on the market -the iPhone 11 have a 6.1 ”panel, and the iPhone 11 Pro even smaller 5.8 ”.

SE 2 is expected to mount a physical Home button and also have Touch ID implemented, reusing this technology as it will not mount Face ID facial recognition apparently though yes it will use the A13 Bionic chip as a processor, the same chipset as the iPhone 11. At the moment they are unofficial data from a medium, and it does not come from Apple, but they complement each other because it makes sense if two models are going to appear, one is smaller than the other even if both share the same processor.

The last comparative track with the iPhone 8 we have in that it was precisely this model the last one that had a version with the specific name of ‘Plus’, so the iPhone 9 would bring it back. The last thing we knew about the date of the new mobile is that Apple wanted to maintain its release for March despite the Coronavirus, but that was when the Covid-19 had not left China, so now that it is a worldwide pandemic we can almost assume that those plans will have changed.

Headband AirPods

This is still unknown, since the arrival of the iPhone 9 Plus It is a mere conjecture until Cupertino’s official data. We have to wait until they are the ones to give a forward movement, but the presence of some data in their operating system says a lot. However, this is not the only thing that the first versions of iOS 14 have left us. Last week, new icons of headband headphones appeared that we could see in the future.

There is still a lot to know all the details of the final operating system for smartphones, but at the moment many are already dreaming of knowing if they will see an iPhone SE Plus and, above all, that it has a good price to boast of Apple terminal in the pocket.