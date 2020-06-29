For weeks, rumors have been going around that the iPhone 12 will not come with headphones in the box. The movement is not surprising since it is standard practice in many manufacturers, even in high-end terminals. However, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this year Apple will go one step further, not including even the charger in the box.

Kuo’s position is at least controversial, since it would be one of the first cases in the history of telephony in which a manufacturer (of a mobile that costs a good amount of money), does not deign to include even a basic charger. With nothing confirmed at the moment, this is Kuo’s stance.

iPhone 12, without charger or headphones

The arrival of 5G technology in 2020 has led to a sharp increase in the price of devices. To curb 5G cost overruns and maintain last year’s prices, according to Kuo, Apple won’t include a charger in the box. However, it will be included according to the filter. Lightning to USB-C cable, so it would be necessary for the user to have a USB-C charger at home, not too common today.

Apple would stop producing its 5W and 18W chargers to go on to produce a 20W charger. This would be an optional accessory on the iPhone, not included in the box

Similarly, Apple is expected to cease production of its 5W and 18W chargers to begin producing a 20W charger as a new standard charger. In fact, the rumors point out that this measure will be forever, and that the current iPhone SE itself (2020) can start to be sold without a charger. Regarding the new 20W charger, it would have the same body as the current 18W with which the iPhone 11 Pro has.

As usual at Apple, we will have to wait for the launch of the iPhone 12 to fully confirm this information. However, the rumors point in a clear direction: This year there will be sacrifices to alleviate the extra cost that 5G has brought us.

