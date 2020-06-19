The reconciliation between Qualcomm and Apple had already been « confirmed », always in quotation marks for arriving from leaks with considerable weight, months ago. This year’s iPhone was going to take a leap in connectivity to incorporate 5G after some disagreements with Intel, delayed in the development of modems for the Cupertino mobile ecosystem.

However, it was commented behind the scenes that the iPhone 12 would incorporate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 modem, which currently connects phones to the Internet with the Snapdragon 865, and it seems that ultimately it will not be. The Snapdragon X60, presented in February, jumps on the scene and Digitimes tells us that it will be chosen for offer 5G to Apple phones this season.

Everything stays at TSMC’s house

The Taiwanese manufacturer, with a factory for the United States already in the process of design and construction, will be responsible for another year of making the brains for Apple. It will be the Apple A14 and, curiously, it will also be the one that builds the Qualcomm X60 modem. Both will meet inside the iPhone 12 planned for this year 2020.

The modem will be built with 5 nanometer technology and will be one year ahead of the initial rumors, which spoke of the Snapdragon X60 being the modem of the iPhone of the year 2021. The iPhone 12 will take advantage, if the news ends up being confirmed, of the improvements introduced by Qualcomm in its new modem. Curiously, the modem will be released earlier on an iPhone than on Qualcomm’s own chips, unless we have a Snapdragon 865+ mid-season.

Up to 7.5Gbps maximum download for the Snapdragon X60

In addition to having the enhancements already introduced by the Snapdragon X55 like spectrum aggregation in Sub-6 bands and mmMWave, the new Snapdragon X60 offers a slimmer design thanks to its new QTM535 antennas and can also offer maximum 7.5Gbps download if the network supports it.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that the iPhone 12 will have 5G yes or yes, and that the marriage between Apple and Qualcomm will be consummated again after some years of discord and clashes in court. Now all that remains is to wait for Apple to present its new mobile phones and to announce their connectivity to know what this Snapdragon X60 is capable of aboard the future iPhone 12.

