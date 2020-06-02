Apple has been one of the most affected companies in the world of technology due to the coronavirus. Delays in production have caused the iPhone 12 to be delayed, although its presentation could be maintained. But the important thing is that there are rumors that suggest that iPhone 12 will start manufacturing in July.

In July the iPhone 12 begins to be manufactured

Every year Apple has had the same roadmap to have its devices ready for sale. But this year the plans have been affected by COVID-19, which has prevented the firm from carrying out its plans properly. This has delayed the plans that the firm had in its production chain and has led it to make decisions to meet the demands of some of its elements.

But the good news is here and that is that Apple will start the factoryr the iPhone 12 next month. This is great news since from this step to the presentation there are only two months away, perfect to have a first batch of the terminals at launch.

Not all models will be ready at first

Than iPhone 12 to start manufacturing in July It is good news, but it should be borne in mind that this year there will be several models of the terminal. Yes, this has been going on for years with the Pro variants, but this time we may see four terminals on the market with the name of iPhone 12.

What happens to this? Well, as we read in PhoneArena, the intermediate models will arrive the first. By this we mean the standard iPhone 12 and its Pro version. The media claims that the phones known as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will enter their manufacturing phase later, since in the month of August, so the day of its presentation may make an appearance but its launch will be later than expected.