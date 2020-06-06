The previews for the long-awaited are already out iPhone 12, which promises to change the way Apple has been viewed on smartphones. Read: Credit Unions hide information from their clients

This new model is nothing like the previous ones, since it now has a more futuristic and aesthetic version that gives it a striking touch.

The YouTube platform UC Repairs made a video demonstrating how the new iPhone 12 can be, check it out:

The iPhone 12 will have different editions like the previous ones and they will be: iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

In its basic version, the iPhone 12 will have just 5.4 inches, more or less similar to the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, which is 5.5 inches.

It will have an OLED Super Retina panel and an internal memory capacity of between 128 and 256 gb. Its cost will be between 650 and 750 dollars, approximately between 14,000 to 16,000 thousand Mexican pesos.

From . they show us a video where we see a little of what the iPhone 12 could look like in the new Navy Blue. pic.twitter.com/Xn5zxeD8It – Miguel Trujillo (@MiguelTrujilloJ)

May 28, 2020

The Max model will have a 6.1-inch screen, with its respective OLED Super Retina technology.

This will cost between 750 and 850 dollars and will have two cameras as well as 5G technology.

Yes, Apple with this model will already start to place 5G technology on their devices, after several rumors that perhaps it would not.

The iPhone 12 Pro will also have a 6.1-inch screen but its difference will be its internal capacity that could go up to 512 GB. This is the most expensive in the line as it will cost $ 1,300. Approximately 29 thousand Mexican pesos.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, and its capacity can also reach 512 GB, and it will have three cameras and a LiDAR sensor. Its price would go up to $ 1,400.