IPhone 12 receives MagSafe cases and wallets in new colors

Apple bets on personalization in its spring event, ‘Spring Loaded’. In addition to updating the color range of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, the Cupertino company has presented new MagSafe accessories. It is a new collection of cases and wallets that include a wide variety of combinations in leather, silicone and leather.

IPhone 12 users now have more options to complement their phone. Now they have a MagSafe leather case in traditional color or deep purple. In addition, you can choose a new silicone case in “Capri Blue”, “Pistachio”, “Cantaloupe” or “Amethyst” colors.

As if that were not enough, Apple has also made available to lovers of customization a ‘Arizona’ leather wallet. The latter, along with the products mentioned above, are already available to order on the company’s website.

How much do Apple MagSafe cases cost?

MagSafe leather sheath in leather or “Deep Violet”: 65 euros, 59 dollars or 1,699 Mexican pesos.MagSafe “Arizona” Leather Wallet: 65 euros, 59 dollars or 1,699 Mexican pesos.Color Magsafe covers in “Capri Blue”, “Pistachio”, “Cantaloupe” or “Amethyst” colors: 55 euros, 49 dollars or 1,299 Mexican pesos.

If you have an iPhone 12 and have not yet decided to buy a MagSafe accessory, perhaps the new options that Apple has presented today will motivate you to do so. The truth is it is an option that goes beyond customization.

The cases, in addition to protecting your phone, are compatible with other accessories, such as wallets, and support wireless charging up to 15W. Those from Cupertino ensure that their cases offer a more comfortable wireless charging experience as their design improves alignment and efficiency.

Wallets, meanwhile, are slightly smaller than the iPhone and they can be very useful to carry cards, passports and other types of documentation. At Hypertextual we have tested the MagSafe wallet. If you want you can see the analysis here.

Both cases and wallets use MagSafe technology to magnetically adhere to the back of the phone. Due to this, the only terminals compatible with this type of accessories are the iPhone 12, which have the necessary internal hardware.

