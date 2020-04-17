         IPhone 12 Pro will have flat edges, reduced notch, and much narrower bezels, leaks show

The rumors about an iPhone 12 Pro with flat edges have been ringing for a few months. Max Weinbach, one of the main filters of the Samsung Galaxy S20, has collaborated with EveryApplePro to filter the supposed design and features of the iPhone 12 Pro, which corresponds to the information that has been believed to know to date.

Specifically, Weinbach claims that this design is based on Apple’s own CADs (computer aied desing), although it also indicates that they are not completely finished, which explains the absence, for example, of the LIDAR sensor in these renders. However, we can get a good idea of ​​what the device will look like through these images.

Rounded edges and reduced notch

Last week we counted the leak on the sizes and LIDAR sensor of the iPhone 12. Among the rest of the leaked specifications, was the presence of a reduced notch, practically half compared to what we currently have. The rumors return to the table and it is that in some renders created based on Apple’s CADs, this feature has been “confirmed”.

This design also stands out round the flat edges, a design line that Apple used from the iPhone 4 to the 5S and that seems to come to life with this new family of iPhone 12. Similarly, frame reduction will be quite noticeable, the bezels that currently have the iPhone 12 will be practically reduced by half. This reduction of bezels implies greater front use, so this percentage grows compared to the 11 Pro.

Note that despite the reduction in bevels, iPhone will continue to have symmetrical bezels, something that the competition in Android has not yet finished achieving, always leaving a lower chin wider than the top and side edges.

Apart from the exterior design, everything points to changes in the distribution of the components on the motherboard, which makes possible great changes at the hardware level

The thing is not here and is that the information from the CAD also reveals that device antennas will be larger, to improve both WiFi and data networks. Similarly, the SIM card site is moved, so everything points to motherboard changes, which would redistribute the elements this generation (something that opens the doors to relevant changes at the battery level).

CAD shows that bevels are cut in half. There are also important changes at the antenna level and the presence of the Smart Connector on the side.

Another surprising point is the presence of a Smart Connector for accessories, just like we have been seeing on iPads. The function it will have on this iPhone is not clear, but the CADs point out that this will be one of the differential points compared to previous models.

At the hardware level, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are expected with an Apple A14 chip and sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, although according to the CAD size will not increase too much compared to previous models. At the moment they are only rumors, but the leaks are beginning to marry each other, making it relatively clear why these new iPhone will go.

