iPhone 12, Motorola Edge S, OnePlus Nord N100 and 9 more smartphones drop in price today on Amazon and AliExpress

Take advantage of the latest AliExpress coupons.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find offers like these is something for the best hunter. The best mobile phones are summarized here, such as the historical opportunity with the new generation high-end Motorola Edge S, or the spectacular range and more solvent entry, the OnePlus Nord N100, or the portentous iPhone 12 that have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with your daily specials, or AliExpress, and that they represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be obtained for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options to prices thrown. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something to renew a smartphoneThese are the ones that have lowered their price the most today.

This May, AliExpress coupons are ‘crazy’.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

Motorola Edge S: Motorola has always been characterized by sweeping the mid-range, until the arrival of Xiaomi, realme and company. However, this Motorola Edge S comes to fight in the cheap high-end at a price ‘crazy’. It is a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, quad 64 megapixel rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz screen with 6.7 ″ Full HD +, connectivity 5G, NFC and Android 11 output.Apple iPhone 12: Apple’s spectacular smartphone lowers its price significantly on Amazon. It is a mobile with the new chip Apple A14, along with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, display OLED 6.1 ″ Full HD +, 12 MP dual rear camera, technology 5G, NFC and iOS version 14.OnePlus Nord N100: the entry range is intended for those who do not want to spend a lot of money. And in it OnePlus has appeared to fight against Xiaomi from you to you. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, HD + display 6.52 ″, triple 13 megapixel rear camera and headphone jack audio connection.realme 8 Pro: one of the best creations of the last years of the Chinese firm. This realme 8 Pro is planted in the mid-premium range with a processor Snapdragon 720G, screen Super amoled 6.4 ″ FHD +, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 108 MP quad rear camera, very durable 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 in its entrails, connectivity NFC and audio Jack.Samsung Galaxy A72: the top mobile of Samsung’s mid-premium range drops almost 80 euros. It is the Galaxy A72 that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal memory, quad 64 megapixel rear camera, Android 11 base, screen Super amoled 6.7 ″ Full HD + with 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, NFC and 3.5 mm Jack.OnePlus 8T: Although they have recently presented the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, This terminal is still one of the best options in the high-end of Android today, and much more for this great price. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 output technology 5G, NFC and quadruple 48 MP main camera signed by Sony.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G: after the presentation of the Redmi Note 10 and 10 Pro by Xiaomi, now comes a pleasant surprise: the 5G version lands and does so at a discount. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, Android 11, connectivity 5G, screen Full HD + 6.5 ″ with 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC and 3.5mm Jack.POCO X3 Pro: the newly introduced POCO X3 Pro It is a smartphone with great features that improves what is already present in the best-seller LITTLE X3 NFC. This mobile phone mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, along with 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 5,160 mAh battery with fast charge, 48 MP quad rear camera, 4G technology, 6.67 ″ FHD + IPS screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, and connectivity NFC.LITTLE F3: the best terminal LITTLE currently, with one of the most innovative processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″ FHD +, 4,520 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, NFC, 48 MP Sony triple camera, and Android 11 output.Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: this is one of the best mobiles you can have for just 200 euros. And is that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite arrives with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (like the POCO X3 NFC), with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 4,250 mAh battery with fast charge, triple 64 megapixel rear camera, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + and 90Hz refresh rate, NFC Y Android 11.Black shark 4: one of the best gaming mobile brands on the market, such as Black Shark, has just lowered its price by almost 170 euros from its official value. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 4,500 mAh battery with super fast charge, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″, 144Hz refresh rate and resolution Full HD +, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC, 5G and headphone jack.OnePlus Nord: the terminal Oneplus arrives with a panel Fluid AMOLED 6.44 inches, with Full HD + resolution. Thanks to its 90 Hz screen you can enjoy a pleasant and fluid experience. In its entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games smoothly. East OnePlus Nord It also has 4 rear cameras and a fully charged battery.

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

Charging …

READ ALSO

The 31 best mobiles on the market to buy in 2021

Related topics: Mobile, Offers

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all