There are still a few months for the presentation of the iPhone 12, but the rumors do not stop occurring. The last one comes to us from the hand of Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a famous expert analyst at Apple, and who has already been successful on other occasions. According to Kuo, iPhone 12 will come without headphones and without a charger in the box.

This is common in Android mobiles, where the price is adjusted to the maximum, but not so much in mobiles as the iPhones that even exceed 1000 euros. And although it is true that many people already have several headphones and chargers from Apple, for a first customer buying these accessories separately can cost more than 80 euros. That is 10% of the price of the mobile.

Why is Apple not going to include these essential accessories with the iPhone 12? The one about the headphones came up last May, but the one about the charger is new. According to Kuo, there are several reasons. They all pursue the same goal: cut costs … and sell more AirPods.

The first reason is offset the extra cost of implanting the chip and 5G technology. Removing the headphones and charger from the case reduces the expense, but would also allow the iPhone 12 cases to be smaller. This would make the trailers that distribute the iPhone 12 to the whole world could put more smartphones in the same space, reducing the cost of transport.

Another beneficial side effect for the company is that Not including free headphones would sell more AirPods. Also more chargers, but those sales are not important for Apple, as it happens with the wireless headphones.

These days a new 20W charger has been revealed. Ming-Chi Kuo assures that it is real but that it will be sold separately, offering one more option to iPhone users.

In recent weeks we have known other interesting rumors about the iPhone 12. There could be up to four models, but they will not be released on the same date. One of them could be a small iPhone, with a screen of only 5.4 inches. The largest would have a huge 6.7-inch screen. And for the first time, all with OLED screen.

Interestingly, according to Kuo The new iPads that are released at the end of the year, will include the charger.