This is especially important for those users who spend a lot on a cutting-edge phone. In the case of iPhones, Apple has included its famous EarPods even with the Lightning input since the firm decided that the retro headphone jack disappeared. But this could be history this year if it is true that iPhone 12 may not have headphones.

The iPhone 12 without headphones included?

Different brands of smartphones know that the most basic thing for a user of this type of product is that they have headphones. And is that comfort is always a plus especially when you have an accessory that lets you receive calls and listen to your music with the push of a button. This is known by all firms but one of the most important may make a risky move this year.

The latest rumors about the long-awaited Apple terminal focus on packaging, or the content of its box that comes to be the same. According to the analyst’s statements Ming-chi Kuo, A man known to the technology community for his successes in his predictions of bitten apple products, point to the fact that iPhone 12 may not have headphones.

According to Mashable in its lines, everything has to do with the environment. The firm thinks that users already have enough headphones in their homes and that it is not necessary to put another pair in the box. In the end, among those that have the users of other previous iPhones added to others that can be bought because they break, they have a lot accumulated, so it would be a reason not to include them in the pack.

But there is another important point and it is a possible launch offer. Kuo indicates that those from Cupertino, if do not include the wired headphones in the iPhone 12 case, They could launch an exit offer including the AirPods as a pack. This would increase the demand for these devices, which are so important to maintain the company’s ecosystem. It’s almost a tradition that a phone comes with headphones included in the box.

We will have to wait to know the plans of the Californian company, but we will only know this detail as soon as we remove the seal and the cover of the phone case once we have it in hand.