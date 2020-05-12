We arrived in the middle of May and Apple fans already know that there is less left for the presentation of the iPhone 12. And it is that more and more rumors of the terminal of the bitten apple appear, which will suffer a delay in deliveries due to the coronavirus. But that only means more time for more terminal data to be known, such as the new ProMotion display of no less than 120 Hz.

The best screen mounted on an iPhone

Smartphone manufacturers study what features they put into their products to improve them for generations to come. Until now security and cameras were the priority and we have seen this with fingerprint sensors, facial scanners and, of course, with the integration of more cameras. But in recent years they have seen that audiovisual content demands better qualities and hence many houses now choose to improve the refresh rate.

This has also happened to those in Cupertino and this year we could see a new screen on the iPhone 12. The screen of the terminals of the bitten apple is extraordinary, the best you can put in front of your eyes, but this year it may be even more so. All thanks to himto new ProMotion screen, which has a refresh rate of no less than 120 Hz. This means watching the content you play with the smoothest movement.

According to Mashable in its lines, this screen has a curious characteristic and that is that the refresh rate of the screen is automatically adjusted depending on what is displayed, so everything will start from 30 Hz, going through about 60 Hz that already They have become a standard and with which everything is seen as fluid. But if the difference is noticeable when doubling the first 30, imagine smoothness of motion with 120 Hz is another world.

There is still a lot to know about the terminal of the company led by Tim Cook, but it is clear that the company is striving to present a device at the height of the circumstances to deal with the large Android phones that are already established and those that remain come.