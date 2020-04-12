It seems that Apple has not stopped making device presentations for its audience. We have recently seen the latest iPad Pro that will hit the market, but many users are watching what the company wants to launch in the telephony sector. And is that one of the most anticipated devices is the iPhone 12, which could be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Apple plans to delay the launch of the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is one of the terminals of the year. Many details of the terminal are still unknown, but there is still time to get to know them until it arrives. But the fact is that this time, the time that we have to get to know him will last a few months. This is the thought of those from Cupertino are raising the possibility of delay the iPhone 12 launch by two months.

As we can read on MacRumors, there are reports that “leaving aside the restriction of the supply chain, Apple is concerned that the current situation significantly reduces the appetite of consumers to update their phones, which could lead to a moderate reception of the first iPhone 5G “.

This already hints that the new iPhone will have 5G, although first the firm will have to prove it. Precisely the coronavirus has made the production period longer in order to have more time to test the devices before launch. So much so that the classic forecast of having the devices planned for distribution that was in June will end in August.

The United States and Europe are the key

The firm has not yet decided whether to definitively delay the launch of iPhone 12. The virus has been the reason that they do not have so much time to test it, but it is the progression of it in the United States and Europe that will definitively determine the decision. It will be next April 8 when Tim Cook makes the final decision, although in view of what is happening in the world there is more chance of a delay before the plan is followed through.

In addition, the developer fair has not been held yet and unless the bitten apple makes a presentation on the Internet we will not know if it will present some data of the new iOS 14 that will arrive integrated into the long-awaited iPhone 12.