iPhone 12, a drone or a scooter, among the best deals on AliExpress

Usually, marketplaces or large companies carry out periods of time with special offers and discounts. However, in many cases, the purchase of these products is associated with having to be subscribed to a previous service, making these offers only possible if you are part of their premium club. But this is not the case with AliExpress.

AliExpress started yesterday, Monday, June 21, five days of offers and promotions of up to 70% and that will last until Friday 25. During this period, anyone, and it should be emphasized that of “anyone”, can enjoy these discounts in all categories. Here is a selection of the best products you can find, although there are thousands more.

The best prices in Technology

iPhone 12 mini: 709.99 euros 602 euros using coupon 43VERANOALI

More for less. This is how the smallest of the new iPhone 12 family could be defined. A phone that has surprised many with its great power and versatility, especially in the photography part. In addition, thanks to its small size, it is the best option for all those who find most of today’s phones very large.

It is completed by an A14 Bionic Chip, with 5G technology, an edge-to-edge OLED screen, Ceramic Shield that gives it four times greater resistance and a night mode in its camera that will leave you speechless. Now for only 602 euros.

DJI Mavic Mini: 496 euros 324 euros using coupon 43VERANOALI

DJI is, almost unopposed, the best drone brand on the market. You can take incredible aerial shots anywhere. Now that summer is coming, I can’t think of a better complement to immortalize it in a different and original way. And the best way to do it is with a DJI drone.

On this occasion, AliExpress has the DJI Mavic Mini with the following features: a maximum flight time of 30 minutes, an HD transmission range of 4 kilometers, a camera with 2.7K resolution with three-axis stabilizer and recording and editing of simplified video. Now for only 324 euros.

Samsung Watch Active: 208 euros 85.71 euros using coupon 10VERANOALI

Just as telephones are no longer just for calling, clocks don’t just tell the time. This Samsung smartwatch collects all your activity data, from steps to calories and even hours of sleep. In addition, thanks to its design, it is perfect both as a sports accessory and for everyday use. In AliExpress offers, you have it for only 85.71 euros.

realme GT: 414 euros 326 euros using coupon 10VERANOALI

Last Tuesday, June 15, the realme GT was presented, one of the phones of the year called to become the flagship killer. The weapons to achieve this are high-end specifications but at an average price.

Specifically, we have a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, an incredible Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, fast charging of up to 65 W and a camera with which to take the best photos in any situation.

The launch price of the realme GT is 449 euros. However, on AliExpress it is only 369 euros.

Discounts on products Mobility

Xiaomi Scooter: 349 euros 283 euros using coupon 10VERANOALI

Virtually cities around the world are declaring war on cars, and seeking to make their streets safer for bicycles and electric scooters. That is why an electric scooter is becoming a more recommended purchase and, among all of them, the one with the best opinions is the Xiaomi Mi Electric 1S.

Now in AliExpress you can take it for around 300 euros. It has a range of 30 kilometers, a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and in the safety section: ABS and disc brakes. You only need a helmet to fully enjoy the new urban mobility. Now for only 283 euros.

Electric Lamborghini for kids 180 euros 162 euros using the coupon 18 SUMMERALI

If your children like cars and start to move being the drivers themselves, what better way than to do it in style in this electric Lamborghini with four-wheel drive. It has a 12 V battery that you can comfortably charge from your home socket. In addition, for the little ones, you can control the movement with your remote control. Now for only 162 euros.

Offers to have a Smart home

Conga robot vacuum cleaner, by Cecotec 523 euros 266 euros using the code 43 SUMMERALI

It has never been so easy, and so cheap, to have your house clean. In this case, AliExpress brings a promotion for all Conga models, Cecotec’s robot vacuum cleaner. We can choose if we want it to be the model that includes the mop or the model capable of mapping your home for a more complete and detailed vacuuming. It includes its innovative Jalisco brush that better traps dirt without tangles. It stands out for its suction power of up to 2300 PA and its compatibility with Google and Alexa voice assistants. Now for only 266 euros.

David Ortiz.Samsung QLED, Smart TV Q64T and Q60TA 698 euros 543.46 using the code 43 SUMMERALI

Not because it is the last product, it is the lowest category, the other way around. This Samsung QLED TV is possibly one of the best you will see in image quality. Available in various sizes, 50, 55 and 65 inches, it comes at a very attractive 13 percent discount. It has a Quantum processor offers clearer images, adjusts the brightness and optimizes the contrast of every detail. Thanks to Samsung’s exclusive Quantum dot technology, QLED TVs reproduce more than 1 billion colors, resulting in bright and dark scenes at any brightness level. If you’re looking for a great TV at a great price, this is it. Now for only 543.4 euros.

Discount coupons

In addition to the discount that AliExpress has applied to most of its products, we can also find discount codes that will increase the larger the purchase. In this way, we will always save. These coupons apply to a selection of products within the platform.

Take a look at the available coupons:

4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros using the code 4 SUMMERALI8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros using the code 8 SUMMERALI10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros using the code 10 SUMMERALI15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros using the code 15 SUMMERALI18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros using the code 18 SUMMERALI28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros using the code 28 SUMMERALI43 euros euros discount on purchases over 30 euros using the code 43 SUMMERALI

Also in Ezanime.net