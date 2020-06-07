iPhone 11, in a strange process that is under study. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Users from different parts of the world have reported a screen problem when unlocking the iPhone 11, in a strange process that is under study.

As reported by the Macrumors site, iPhone 11 users, 11 Pro and Pro Max have noticed the appearance of a green tint on their screens, publishing their complaints online.

The problem would be affecting all those who have iOS 13.4 and 13.5, which are the latest OS versions installed on their Apple devices available.

However, users of older versions of iPhone have also reported problems related to the appearance of the greenish screen when unlocking the device.

IPhone 11 users report display problem

Reports indicate that the problem appears only when dark mode is activated or when the same system automatically switches to night mode.

The green screen would have originated since the iOS 13.4 version was officially released, although many did not start to do so until they updated to version 13.5.5, which is now in beta.

An anonymous user commented on the situation, writing that “about 25% of the time when I unlock my iPhone 11 Pro, the screen is blurred with a green tint. After about 3 seconds, it returns to normal. Has anyone gone through this or do you know if this is just a problem for the latest iPhone? I’m thinking of doing a factory reset, but I’m trying to avoid it if possible. “

For now, Apple has not addressed the situation, but it is believed that it could be a software problem that could eventually be solved with an update in the future.

