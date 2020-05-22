One more week we return with the Hunting Gangas section of Applesfera, the weekly space in which we collect the best Apple product deals Available on the Internet, be it iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or compatible accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is one of the latest Apple smartphones launched on the market, more specifically in September 2019. It stands out for its 6.5 “large Super Retina XDR OLED display in which it is quite comfortable to consume multimedia content. It incorporates the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, one of the most powerful on the market, 4 GB of RAM, triple rear camera with night mode and Face ID. It is heavily discounted on eBay, with national shipping, sold by a store with very good reviews that leaves it at 1,259 euros 1,049 euros of 64 GB.

OFFER!! Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max 64GB Space Gray NATIONAL Sealed.

iPhone 11 Pro

The little brother of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro, shares all its features except the screen size. This terminal available from a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED panel, for those who prefer smartphones with a more contained size. It is in TuImeiLibre of 64 GB for 1,159 euros 1,029 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – Space Gray

iPhone 11

The last of the terminals that Apple launched in September 2019 is the iPhone 11, a model with a tighter value for money than the rest of the versions that accompanied it at the time. It is just as powerful as the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max with the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine and 4 GB of RAM. However, it has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, dual 12 MP rear camera and Face ID. We have 64 GB in TuImeiLibre for 809 euros 679 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – Blank

iPhone XS

The iPhone XS is one of the last-generation high-end smartphones from Apple that continues to have great performance at an increasingly tight price, making it an interesting option for a terminal with 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID. The 64 GB version is available on TuImeiLibre for 589 euros

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Gold

iPhone SE (2020)

The latest Apple terminal is the iPhone SE (2020), a device designed for users who have never had an Apple smartphone or want a smart phone with a “small” screen. Recovers the design of the iPhone 8 with its characteristic 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD panel, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera and Touch ID. We have 256 GB in TuImeiLibre for 659 euros 599 euros.

New Apple iPhone SE (256 GB) – in black

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

If you are looking for a tablet with which to work and entertain yourself consuming multimedia content, the iPad (2019) is one of the best. It has a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display, Apple A10 Fusion processor, 3 GB of RAM and compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. The 128 GB Wi-Fi version is on eBay for € 479.00 € 408.99.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB Wifi – Space Gray

iPad mini (2019)

The smallest Apple tablet has returned with new components to deal more efficiently with day-to-day tasks. Although it maintains its 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD display, It has the Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil. Due to its size and characteristics, it works especially well as an electronic book and agenda. We have the 64 GB on Amazon for 449 euros 409 euros.

Apple iPad mini (2019) MUQX2 64GB Wifi – Silver

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm

If you have never had a smart watch and you are interested in trying one and you do not mind that it is not the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42 mm is one of the versions that Apple maintains in its catalog as “basic”. . It supports the latest operating system and the app store. It is reduced on eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, at 359 euros 305.15 euros.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 42mm, Silver Case, White Sports Strap

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm

This smartwatch is one of the latest in Apple’s catalog, and incorporates all the innovations introduced in past generations of Apple smartwatches, such as the slight redesign, fall detection and ECG for Series 4 electrocardiograms, with the compass the 32 GB of internal storage and the always-on display of this model. The Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale on eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, at 549 euros 492 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5, W3 Chip, 40mm, GPS + Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum

Mac Deals

MacBook Air (2020)

Released a few weeks ago, the MacBook Air (2020) is an ultralight laptop that has been upgraded with a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal SSD storage, and the new Magic Keyboard which, according to Apple, solves all the problems generated by the previous butterfly mechanisms. Available on eBay with national shipping for 1,199 euros 1,099 euros.

Apple MacBook Air 13 Intel Core I3 1.1GHZ / 8GB / 256GB / 2XUSB-C / INTEL Iris plus gr

Mac mini (2020)

The smallest Apple desktop computer is a computer that allows more configuration options by leaving the monitor, keyboard and mouse that they want to use to the user. This version comes equipped with the quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 256 GB of SSD and 8 GB of RAM. It is available on Amazon for 929 euros 854 euros.

New Apple Mac mini (8th Gen Intel Core i3 Quad-core 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

Accessories offers

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are the company’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones. They have a new design and features not available in other models such as active noise cancellation or resistance to water and sweat. It is available on Amazon for 279 euros 229 euros.

Powerbeats Pro

These Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are specially designed for athletes. They have an adjustable hook system, resistance to water and sweat, great autonomy of up to 9 hours per charge Expandable with charging case, H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function. They are heavily discounted on Amazon for 249.95 euros 162 euros.

Powerbeats Pro Fully Wireless Headphones – Musk

Fire tv stick

This Amazon dongle that connects to the HDMI port of the TV allows you to get smart or expand its capabilities for very little money. Has a catalog of more than 4,000 applications and compatibility with several of the streaming video services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar + or Apple TV +. It is reduced to 39.99 euros 24.99 euros.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Command Alexa | Streaming media player

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial.

Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month.

60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros.

Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.