We return one more week with the section Hunting Bargains of Applesfera, the space in which we collect the best offers of Apple products that circulate on the network, whether they are from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers or accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone SE (2020)

The latest Apple terminal launched on the market is also the cheapest in the catalog. Despite this, it is one of the most powerful. The iPhone SE (2020) incorporates a 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP main camera with portrait mode and depth effect adjustment and Touch ID. On eBay, sold by the Moviles y Más store with almost 99% positive votes and more than 16,700 transactions, with shipping from Spain it is reduced to 489.00 euros 445.55 euros using the code “PEBAYDAYS” for the 64 GB version .

Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB 4.7 / 11.94cm Black New 2 Years Warranty

iPhone 11 Pro

If we are looking for a top of the range, in the Apple catalog we also have the iPhone 11 Pro, one of the most expensive smartphones in the company that with this offer is much cheaper. It has a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, which provides image quality, the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP triple rear camera and Face ID. We have 64 GB on AliExpress Plaza with shipping within 24 hours from Spain for 1,159.00 euros 929.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – Space Gray

iPhone 11 Pro Max

If we want a large screen to consume multimedia content comfortably, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is our mobile. Incorporates a 6.5 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, a fairly large size with which to watch videos. Regarding the rest of the features, it is quite similar to the “normal” iPhone 11 Pro: Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP triple rear camera and Face ID. The 64 GB version is in AliExpress Plaza with shipping from Spain for 1,259.00 euros 999.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX (64GB) – Space Gray

iPhone 11

By contrast, the iPhone 11 is a tighter value for money smartphone that has the same power as the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max by incorporating the same processor and RAM. One of its main differences with respect to these two models is the 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD displayas well as the dual 12 MP main camera. It also has Face ID. In AliExpress Plaza we have it of 64 GB using the coupon “MENOS50” for 809.00 euros 674.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone XS

If you are not interested in having one of the latest Apple smartphones, although you want a high-end without spending a lot of money, we have the 64GB iPhone XS with a great discount on TuImeiLibre that leaves it at 589.00 euros, a very interesting price for a terminal with a 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID.

Apple iPhone XS – 5.8 “(64GB) Gold Smartphone

iPhone XR

Finally, we finish with the iPhone XR, one of the best-selling Apple smartphones in recent months that stands out for its very tight value for money. On eBay, with shipping from Spain and home delivery in a few days, we have the 64 GB version for 709.00 euros 464.55 euros using the coupon “PEBAYDAYS”. Has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP main camera and Face ID. The product comes from exhibition, but the seller assures that it is totally new, and the accessories are sealed.

APPLE IPHONE XR 64GB NEW + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

The iPad (2019) is the latest entry-level model for Apple tablets for users looking for a device with these characteristics powerful enough to perform office, photo and video editing tasks up to 4K without spending much money. It has a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display, Apple A10 Fusion processor, 3GB of RAM, Touch ID and compatibility with first generation Apple Pencils and Smart Keyboard. We have the 32 GB Wi-Fi version on eBay for 379.00 euros 307.99 euros.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 2019 Wi-Fi 32GB – [Dorado]

iPad Air (2019)

A much more powerful model than the previous one is the iPad Air (2019). The third generation of this tablet has been updated with very interesting news, such as a 10.5 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. On eBay, with shipping from Spain, there is the 64 GB Wi-Fi version for 549.00 euros 505.99 euros.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 Wi ‑ Fi 64GB – Space Gray (New Warranty)

iPad Pro (2020)

Apple’s latest professional tablet, the iPad Pro (2020), is the company’s most powerful manufactured to date. The version of this offer has a 12.9 “IPS LCD Retina display and 128 GB of internal storage. It has the Apple A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 6 GB of RAM, dual rear camera with LiDAR sensor, Face ID and compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard. Get it on eBay for 1,099.00 euros 1,009.99 euros with shipping from Spain.

NEW Apple 12.9 “iPad Pro 2020 Wi-Fi 128GB – Space Gray

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest Apple smartwatch available on the market. It has all the innovations introduced in the past generation of the brand’s smartwatch, and new functions such as Always-on display, compass, international emergency calls, or 32GB of internal storage. The 44 mm GPS version is very low on eBay with shipping from Spain for 449.00 euros 364.99 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm MWVF2 Gray Aluminum Black Case Sport Band

Mac Deals

Mac mini (2020)

Apple’s smallest desktop is on sale at Amazon. With quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 256 GB of internal SSD storage and 8 GB of RAM are available for 929.00 euros and 855.00 euros, making it quite suitable for office automation and photographic and casual video tasks.

New Apple Mac Mini (8th Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB Quad Core 3.6GHz Intel Core i3)

MacBook Air (2020)

If we are looking for an ultralight and powerful laptop, the MacBook Air (2020) is one of the most interesting options. Available in three different colors, the version with Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD is on eBay with shipping from Spain for 1,199.00 euros 1,049.99 euros using the “PEBAYDAYS” coupon.

Apple MacBook Air 13 Intel Core I3 1.1GHZ / 8GB / 256GB / 2XUSB-C / INTEL Iris plus gr

Accessories offers

AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods Pro, have exclusive features never before seen on the brand’s headphones. They have a new design, active noise cancellation and water resistance. They are cheaper on eBay with shipping from Spain using the coupon “PEBAYDAYS” for 279.00 euros 199.49 euros.

Apple AirPods Pro MWP22ZM / A

AirPods 2

Other headphones that are on sale are the AirPods 2, headphones with an autonomy of up to 5 hours per charge, H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function. We have them on eBay with shipping from Spain for 124.99 euros 118.74 euros using the coupon “PEBAYDAYS”.

Apple AirPods Second Generation headphones with charging case

Apple TV 4K

Apple’s multimedia center, Apple TV 4K, is one of the most powerful on the market. Thanks to Apple A10X Fusion processor and its 3 GB of RAM You can easily run the apps and games from the App Store and Apple Arcade. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound and image enhancement technologies. The 32 GB version is on eBay for 199.00 euros 179.00 euros with shipping from Spain.

Apple TV 4K – 32GB – Black (MP7P2HY / A)

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

With Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.