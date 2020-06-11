Let’s go straight to the problem, has it happened to you that when you unlock your iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone Pro Max the screen has turned green? If it has happened to you, you are not alone, because since the beginning of May there are a number of users of the two top-of-the-range models from Apple affected by the same problem, as we can see on platforms like Reddit.

iPhone Pro 11 green screen

The problem happens when unlocking one of these two models of the iPhone 11: suddenly the screen fills with a green color that disappears after 10 seconds or so, and the display returns to its normal tone. But by locking the terminal and unlocking it, it happens again. It is not something that remains on the screen, but logically it is something that bothers, and more if we talk about what happens in the two most powerful Apple mobiles today. In fact it has even appeared on some iPhone Xs.

But why does it happen? According to users of Reddit and also of the Macrumors site, everything is due to a bug in iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.5 operating system updates -the failure is happening in terminals that have one of these two updates installed. The bad thing is that it is not known exactly what is causing the transient green coloration, simply in the SO in which it happens.

How to solve the green screen

Among the users, theories are triggered -the dark mode, when the mobile phone has the maximum brightness, etc.- and we find answers of all kinds, from the one that fixed the problem with a simple restart of the mobile, even those who advise update to iOS 13.5.1, although others point out that “this does not work” because “after a while it appears again”.

What they do seem to agree on is that the bug is resolved by upgrading to the iOS 13.5.5 beta, so if it happens to you, check if it really works like this. Apple has not yet officially ruled on this, but hopefully it will do so soon or release a patch to fix it.