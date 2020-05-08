It’s Friday again, and as every week we return with the Hunt for Bargains section, the Applesfera space in which we collect the best offers of Apple products on the network, whether they are iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers or accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11 Pro

The latest Apple smartphone stands out for the quality of its 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display and its triple 12 MP rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto) with night mode that improves photographs in low light conditions. It incorporates the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine and 4 GB of RAM to move any application available in the App Store. On eBay we have it 64 GB for 1,159.00 euros 969.99 euros with shipping from Spain. The seller has more than 1000 transactions and 99.4% positive feedback.

NEW “Sealed” Smartphone APPLE IPHONE 11 Pro 64GB Space Gray A2215 MWC22QL / A

iPhone 11

Another of the smartphones that Apple announced in September 2019 is the iPhone 11, a terminal with a tighter value for money than its older brothers, but with common features such as the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine and the 4 GB of RAM memory, so in terms of power they are similar. its Screen is Liquid Retina IPS LCD 6.1 “ and it has a dual 12 MP rear camera. 64 GB we have it in TuImeiLibre for 809.00 euros 679.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone XS

Last generation Apple smartphones are still good terminals today, and much more if we find them at these prices. The iPhone XS has a 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM and dual 12 MP main camera. In TuImeiLibre is 64 GB for 599.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Gold

iPhone XR

Along with the iPhone XS, the iPhone XR was launched, the predecessor of the iPhone 11 and which has become one of Apple’s best-selling smartphones in recent years, rising to the bestseller category. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM and 12 MP main camera with portrait mode. It is white and 64 GB for 709.00 euros 589.00 euros in TuImeiLibre.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB 6.1 / 15.49cm White New 2 Years Warranty

IPad Deals

iPad Air (2019)

The third generation of the iPad Air has been updated with interesting news, such as a new 10.5 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 8 MP main camera and support for the first generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. The 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version is available for 859.00 euros 689.00 euros at Macnificos with free shipping.

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, 256GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

iPad (2018)

This Apple tablet is ideal for users who want to start in the world of the bitten apple without spending a lot of money with a tablet with which they can consume multimedia content and also create it. The iPad (2018) has a 9.7 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A10 Fusion processor, 2 GB of RAM and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil. You can connect a Bluetooth keyboard for office automation. On eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, we have it for 299.00 euros of 32 GB. Of 128 GB we have it for 359.00 euros.

Apple iPad (2018), 32 GB, Space Gray, WiFi, 9.7 “Retina, 2 GB RAM, A10 Chip

iPad Pro (2018)

The last generation Apple professional tablet is a very versatile device for both entertainment and work as it is one of the most powerful in the catalog. Although the company no longer sells it officially, the iPad Pro (2018) of this offer has 11 “Retina IPS LCD display 256 GB Wi-Fi can be found at TuImeiLibre for 799.00 euros. This version has a 120 Hz refresh rate display, four speakers, Face ID and compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11 “256Gb Wifi Silver

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple’s latest smartwatch maintains all the innovations introduced in previous generations, such as ECG for electrocardiograms and fall detection, and adds other functions such as Always-on display, compass and 32GB of internal storage. Sold by eBay MediaMarkt the 44mm GPS model for € 479.00 € 455.00.

Apple Watch S 5, W3.44mm Chip, GPS, Gray Aluminum Case, Black Sport Strap

Apple Watch Series 4

There is also the model from the last generation, the Apple Watch Series 4, which does not have so many differences from the current one and has a slightly renewed design with a larger screen and fewer edges, as well as the ECG for electrocardiograms and fall detection. It is also sold by MediaMarkt through eBay for € 399.00. This version is the 40mm GPS + Cellular version, so it can be used with a compatible data plan.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 40mm Silver Aluminum Case,

Mac Deals

Mac mini

Apple’s smallest computer is a solvent device for those who make not very demanding tasks focused on office automation or casual video and photography editing. This Mac mini model incorporates a 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD. Its price on Amazon is 899.00 euros 739.00 euros.

Apple Mac mini (Older Model, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage)

Macbook pro

If we are looking for a laptop because we need to work outside the home or office, the 13 “MacBook Pro (2019) with 1.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal SSD storage It is available at Macnificos for 1,499.00 euros 1,269.00 euros.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 “Touch Bar Core i5 1.4Ghz | 128GB SSD | 8GB | Space Gray 2019

Accessories offers

AirPods 2 with Lightning charging case

The AirPods 2 have become the most popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones on the market, and Apple included features like H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function, maintaining 5 hours of autonomy per charge and that thanks to the case can be up to 24 hours of battery. On eBay with national shipping we have them for 179.00 euros 129.99 euros.

Apple AirPods Second Generation headphones with charging case

AirPods Pro

A step above we have the AirPods Pro, the latest version of Apple’s totally wireless Bluetooth headphones that includes features that are not present in the other models such as water resistance, active noise cancellation or ambient sound mode. Its autonomy is up to 4.5 hours with one of these two active modes. They are on sale on Amazon for 279.00 euros 239.99 euros.

Apple AirPods Pro MWP22TY / A

Powerbeats

The new Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are designed for athletes. With a design more similar to that of the Powerbeats Pro, these Bluetooth headphones are not totally wireless, but have a cable that connects the headphones. Water and sweat resistant, they incorporate the H1 chip and their autonomy is up to 15 hours per charge, so that we do not run out of battery in the middle of a workout. Its price on Amazon is 149.95 euros 127.49 euros.

Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Headphones – Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 15 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound, Sweat-Resistant Plugs – Black (Latest Model)

Powerbeats Pro

If we prefer the totally wireless experience, the Powerbeats Pro are also on sale. These Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are also designed for athletes. They have an adjustable hook system to accommodate our ears, they are waterproof, they have the H1 chip and the autonomy is up to 9 hours per charge, being able to expand more than 24 hours thanks to the case.

Powerbeats Pro Fully Wireless Headphones – Black

More offers?

