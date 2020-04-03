One more week, a new installment of Cazando Gangas, the section of Applesfera that returns every seven days to bring the best Apple product deals Available on the Internet, whether from iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers or accessories from Apple or third-party manufacturers for your devices. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11 Pro

One of the latest high-end terminals from Apple. The iPhone 11 Pro has one of the best screens on a smartphone today: Super Retina XDR OLED 5.8 “. It has the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP triple rear camera (wide, wide angle and telephoto) and 12 MP front camera with biometric security system based on Face ID facial recognition. It is available in 64 GB at Tuimeilibre and AliExpress Plaza for 1,159.00 euros and 1,029.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – Night Green

iPhone 11

Another terminal that Apple announced in September 2019 is the iPhone 11, considered the successor to the iPhone XR for its value for money. It is characterized by its 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM memory, dual 12 MP main camera (wide and angle) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID facial recognition based security system. 128 GB is available in Tuimeilibre for 859.00 euros 749.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) – in Black

iPhone XS

We look back a year to focus on the iPhone XS, one of the high-end smartphones that Apple announced in September 2018. This model has a 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera (wide and telephoto), and 7 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID facial recognition based security system. In Tuimeilibre it is 256 GB for 929.00 euros 709.00 euros.

OFFER Apple Iphone XS 256GB Black Black National Seal

iPhone XR

If you want an iPhone and are not willing to pay what one of the newer models costs, the iPhone XR is the best option. It is one of the best-selling Apple terminals in recent years, and stands out for its value for money. It has a 6.1 “Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP camera with portrait mode and 7 MP front with biometric security system based on Face ID facial recognition. It is in Tuimeilibre for 759.00 euros 659.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XR 128GB 6.1 / 15.49cm Black New 2 Years Warranty

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

Apple has several tablet models in its catalog, and the most “basic” that serves as an entry model is the iPad (2019). This version has a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display, Apple A10 Fusion processor, 3 GB of RAM, 8 MP main camera, 1.2 MP FaceTime HD front, Touch ID and compatibility with the first generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard cover-keyboard. The cheapest 128 GB is on eBay for 479.00 euros 387.99 euros.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB Wifi – Silver

iPad mini (2019)

Apple renewed its smallest tablet, the iPad mini, a few months ago. It is a device that due to its size can serve as a PDA or electronic book. It has a 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM and 8MP main camera, as well as Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It is reduced on eBay to 449.00 euros 400.90 euros with the code “PDESCUENTO5”.

NEW Apple iPad Mini 5 64GB Wi-Fi Version – Gold Gold (2019 Version)

iPad Pro (2017)

The model of the professional tablet from Apple from two years ago can still give a lot of war. It has a 12.9 “Retina IPS LCD display with ProMotion technology, True-Tone and wide color gamut, A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture, 4 GB of RAM memory, 12 MP camera, 7 MP FaceTime HDR camera, Touch ID sensor and compatibility with premium Apple Pencil generation and Smart Keyboard cover. In Amazon it is 512 GB for 1,489.00 euros 977.35 euros.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 512GB with Wi-Fi) – Gold

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5

The best smart watch that you can buy if you have an iPhone is the Apple Watch, and the latest model available on the market is the Series 5. Incorporates the redesign introduced in the previous generation and the functions of ECG for electrocardiogram and the fall detector, and integrates new features such as the always-on screen, the compass and the 32 GB of internal base storage. On Amazon there is the 40mm GPS + Cellular for 549.00 euros 529.00 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Aluminum in Space Gray – Black Sports Strap

Mac Deals

Mac mini

The smallest desktop of Apple. It does not incorporate a monitor, mouse or keyboard, but the peripherals are purchased separately. This version has a 3.6 GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 128 GB of internal SSD storage, 8 GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphcs 631 graphics, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Gigabit Ethernet. On Amazon it is reduced to 899.00 euros 739.00 euros.

Apple Mac mini (Older Model, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage)

12 “MacBook

Although Apple no longer officially markets it, some stores and platforms such as Amazon continue to market the 12 “MacBook Air, a lightweight laptop that can be an incentive for users looking for comfort when transporting it. This version has a 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8 GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615 graphics, USB-C port and battery with up to 10 hours of autonomy. On Amazon you can get it for 1,799.00 euros 1,312.67 euros.

Apple MacBook (12-inch: 1.3GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5, 512GB) – Rose Gold (Earlier Model)

16 “MacBook Pro

The most powerful laptop manufactured to date by Apple. It is aimed at a group of users that requires a lot of power to carry out their activities and tasks. This model incorporates a 16 “Retina display, six-core intel core i7 processor Ninth generation AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics with GDDR6 memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630, six-speaker system, including two force-canceling subwoofers, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and battery with up to 11 hours of battery life . On Amazon it is reduced to 2,699 euros 2,349.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) – Space Gray

Accessories offers

AirPods 2

Apple’s most popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones. They have the same design of the first generation and autonomy (up to 5 hours per charge, 24 hours with the charging case), but inside we find new features such as H1 chip for increased energy efficiency and “Hey Siri” feature. On eBay they are for 179.00 euros 134.99 euros.

Apple AirPods Second Generation headphones with charging case

AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones. They have a new design and features as expected as active noise cancellation or transparency modeas well as waterproof. Its autonomy is up to 4.5 hours per charge with one of these two modes activated, and it incorporates a new pad system for adjustment. They can be recharged wirelessly using a compatible Qi base.

In El Corte Inglés they are for 279.00 euros 249.00 euros.

Apple HomePod

Apple’s smart speaker stands out from its competitors for sound quality, comparable to more expensive equipment. Ask Siri to provide you with weather information, set a timer, or put your favorite song on Apple Music. It integrates the A8 processor and 1 GB of RAM. It is available on eBay sold by MediaMarkt for € 329.00 € 284.05 using the code “PDESCUENTO5”.

Smart speaker-Apple HomePod, ChipA8, Siri, 360º Speaker, BT, WiFi, White home automation

Powerbeats3 Wireless

These Beats by Dr. Dre brand Bluetooth headphones are designed for sports. They are resistant to water and sweat, they have autonomy of up to 12 hours per charge and a comfortable and stable hook system. With Fast Fuel technology they recharge one hour in just five minutes. On eBay they are discounted to 199.95 euros 61.75 euros using the discount code “PDESCUENTO5”.

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Black Headphones (Ref: ML8V2ZM / A)

More offers?

