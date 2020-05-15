We are at the doorstep of the weekend: it is Friday again, and as usual we return with our section Hunting Gangas, the Applesfera space in which we collect the best offers of products related to Apple, whether from their iPhone, iPad devices , Apple Watch, Mac computers or official accessories or for them. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone SE (2020)

The latest Apple smartphone is also the cheapest in the catalog with a very tight value for money that is very likely to make it the company’s new best-selling terminal. The iPhone SE (2020) rescues the design of the iPhone 8 and its 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen, but it has updated internal components such as the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, which is the same that we can find in the iPhone 11 Pro, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera with portrait mode and Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the physical start button. The 256 GB version has a good reduction in TuImeiLibre of 659.00 euros 599.00 euros.

New Apple iPhone SE (256GB) – Blank

iPhone 11

Another of the latest Apple terminals, launched in September 2019, is the iPhone 11. This device also has a tighter value for money than other models in the company’s catalog, making it an attractive option for those who want an iPhone. powerful with a big screen but without spending the money that higher models cost. This smartphone comes with a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID. We have 64 GB on offer in TuImeiLibre for 809.00 euros 679.00 euros, although we also have 128 GB for 859.00 euros 749.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone 11 Pro

Another of the terminals that Apple launched in September 2019 is the iPhone 11 Pro, a device that stands out for the great quality of its screen and camera, which has taken an important leap in terms of previous generations. This terminal is equipped with a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, triple 12 MP wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto rear camera, as well as a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. The 64 GB version is also cheaper on eBay with shipping from Spain for 1,159.00 euros 999.00 euros.

OFFER!! Apple Iphone 11 Pro 64GB Space Gray NATIONAL Sealed.

iPhone XS

If we go back a year, it is possible to find at good prices the terminals of the last generation of Apple smartphones. One of the ones that has dropped the most in recent months is the iPhone XS, one of the high ranges. This device has a 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and Face ID. It is available from 64 GB in TuImeiLibre for 589.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Space Gray

iPhone XR

We finish the iPhone offers with the iPhone XR, another of the terminals that went on sale in September 2018 and since then has garnered a good number of sales, to the point of being one of the best-selling Apple smartphones of the last months. One of the reasons is its very tight value for money, which makes it very attractive, and with the offers it becomes even more appetizing. It has a 6.1 Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM, 12 MP main camera with portrait mode and Face ID. With 128 GB of internal storage we have it in TuImeiLibre for 759.00 euros 599.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XR (128GB) – (PRODUCT) RED

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

We started the iPad offerings with the latest entry model to the line of bitten apple tablets, the iPad (2019). This device has features that allow you to perform a good number of tasks, and not only those based on entertainment and consumption of multimedia content. It has been updated with a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display, 3 GB of RAM and support for the Smart Keyboard when integrating the Smart Connector. It also has the Apple A10 Fusion processor and compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil. The 32 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version is on sale at Amazon at 519.00 euros 472.00 euros.

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB) – Silver

iPad Pro (2020) 11 “

Apple, a few weeks ago, announced the renewal of its line of professional tablets. The 11 “iPad Pro (2020) model maintains the design of the previous generation, but has the new Apple A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 6 GB of RAM and dual main camera with LiDAR sensor for augmented reality tasks. The 128 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version is reduced in MediaMarkt to 1,049.00 euros 999.00 euros.

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, with Wi-Fi and 128 GB) – Silver (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (2018) 11 “

If we do not need the latest professional tablet from Apple to carry out our activities, or we are not going to use the LiDAR sensor, the 11 “iPad Pro (2018) is still an option to consider if we want a device with good performance With the Apple A12X Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera, Face ID and compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard, the 512 version is on sale on Amazon. GB at 1,049.00 euros.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) – Silver (Older Model)

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3

If you have never had a smartwatch, you do not want to spend a lot of money, and you have an iPhone, one of the cheapest options is the Apple Watch Series 3, a smart watch that blends perfectly with the Apple smartphone and is quite ” cheap”. We have the 38mm model on Amazon at € 229.00, € 209.00, and the 42mm model at € 259.00, € 239.00.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) with 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case and Sports Strap – Black

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple’s latest smart watch, the Apple Watch Series 5, includes all the features introduced in past versions of the wearable, such as the redesign, drop detection and ECG for Series 4 electrocardiograms, and incorporates the always-on display function, the compass, international emergency calls and 32 GB of internal storage, making it the best Apple Watch to date, and more since it is possible to get the 40 mm for € 449.00 € 399.00 on Amazon, or the 44 mm for € 479.00 € 429.00.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) Space Gray Aluminum – Black Sports Strap

Mac Deals

Mac mini (2020)

Apple’s smallest desktop is a good companion for office work, Internet browsing, multimedia content consumption, and video editing and casual photography without many demands. The model of this offer incorporates a 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Mention that it comes without a monitor, keyboard or mouse. Its price on Amazon is 929.00 euros 854.00 euros.

New Apple Mac mini (8th Gen Intel Core i3 Quad-core 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

MacBook Pro (2020)

After several months of waiting, Apple has already renewed its 13 “laptop for professionals, the MacBook Pro (2020). This team incorporates a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD and the new Magic Keyboard, which according to Apple solves all the problems generated by the previous ones with a butterfly mechanism. At Amazon we have it reduced by 50 euros, costing 1,499.00 euros 1,449.00 euros, and you can buy it now and receive it in a few days.

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) – Silver

Accessories offers

AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods Pro, incorporate features never seen before in the brand’s earlier models. With a new design and interchangeable pad system, they integrate the function of Active noise cancellation and ambient mode, water resistance and adaptive equalization. Its autonomy is up to 4.5 hours per charge with one of these two active modes, and thanks to the wireless charging case it can be expanded up to 24 hours. Its price on Amazon is 279.00 euros 229.99 euros.

AirPods 2

If we are not interested in noise cancellation and water resistance, the AirPods 2 are another of Apple’s totally wireless Bluetooth headphones that are characterized by being considerably cheaper and providing good sound quality. Their autonomy is up to 5 hours per charge, and they are recharged through the Lightning connector. They integrate the H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function. At Amazon we have them for 179.00 euros 139.98 euros.

Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation)

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock

This minimalist and simple but elegantBelkin’s wireless charging base allows you to recharge devices compatible with Qi technology, such as iPhones, without connecting a Lightning cable. This 5W model is available at Macnificos for 24.99 euros 14.99 euros.

Belkin Boost Up Bold – Wireless Charger (for iPhone 11/11 Pro / Pro Max, XS, XS Max, XR, SE, Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e, Note9, Huawei P30 / P30 Pro, LG and others, power adapter not included)

More offers?

