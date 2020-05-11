Director of the Productive Development Department of the National Secretariat for Interinstitutional Integration, of the Ministry of Tourism, Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra is the new president of the Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN).

The appointment was published in the Official Gazette on Monday, 11, in an ordinance signed by the chief minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto.

The position had been vacant since the lightning strike of architect Luciana Rocha Feres, in 2019. His appointment was made on December 11 and canceled the following day by the then Special Secretary for Culture Roberto Alvim. Until that moment, and since 2016, the agency was headed by Kátia Bogéa, also dismissed by Roberto Alvim.

Iphan is a federal autarchy and was created in 1937 as responsible for the preservation and promotion of cultural assets in the country. It is one of the largest bodies of the Special Secretariat for Culture and has 27 superintendencies spread across the states, 37 technical offices and special units. By the Brazilian Constitution of 1988, it is understood the cultural heritage as forms of expression, ways of creating, doing and living. Iphan is linked to the Special Secretariat for Culture, led by actress Regina Duarte, and the secretariat, in turn, is linked to the Ministry of Tourism.

Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra she took up the position in the Productive Development Department in February 2019. Before, she served as Chief of Staff of the National Secretariat for Tourism Development and Competitiveness, of the Ministry of Tourism. In the previous year, she was appointed to the position of Chief of Staff of the National Secretariat for Qualification and Promotion of Tourism.

His other positions within the Ministry of Tourism include that of coordinator of the General Coordination of Registration and Inspection of Tourism Service Providers, of the Department of Formalization and Qualification in Tourism; the head of Division of the General Coordination of Studies and Research, of the Department of Studies and Research, of the National Secretariat for Tourism Policies; the technical advisor and the coordinator of the office of the then Minister of Tourism Henrique Eduardo Alves.

