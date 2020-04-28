The preview of official Brazilian inflation entered deflationary territory and registered the lowest rate for April since 1994, pressured on the one hand by the fall in fuel prices, but on the other showing the consequences of the isolation measures with high food at home.

The Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (IPCA-15) fell 0.01% in April, after a positive change of 0.02% in the previous month, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported on Tuesday ( IBGE).

This is the weakest result for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, in July 1994.

In 12 months through April, the IPCA-15 accumulated a 2.92% increase, compared to 3.67% in the previous month, going below the center of the inflation target for this year – 4%, with a 1.5 point margin. percentage to more or less, measured by the IPCA.

The expectation in . research was a positive variation of 0.01% in the monthly basis and a 2.94% increase in 12 months, according to the median of the projections.

Reductions in fuel prices announced by Petrobras due to the drop in the price of oil and its derivatives in the international market helped gasoline to exert the greatest negative impact on the IPCA-15 of the month, with a 5.41% drop in prices.

Ethanol (-9.08%) and diesel (-4.65%) also declined, which led to a 5.76% drop in fuel prices. As a result, the Transport group fell by 1.47%.

Another important deflation was registered by Articles of residence, of 3.19%) – home appliances and equipment and articles of TV, sound and computers, presented falls of 7.15% and 1.95%, respectively, in the month.

The shutdowns and confinements determined because of the coronavirus pandemic have been affecting demand and trade in Brazil, resulting mainly in the most expensive prices for food at home.

These prices increased by 3.14% in April, with onions becoming 35.79% more expensive and tomatoes, 17.01%. English potatoes rose 21.24% in April and carrots rose 31.67%. Thus, the Food and beverages group was the highlight among the highs, with an increase in prices of 2.46%.

Food outside the home was also more expensive in April, with an increase of 0.94%, influenced by the increase of 3.23% of the snack.

Faced with both internal and external uncertainties related to the coronavirus, the Central Bank and the government have been taking economic measures to try to mitigate the potentially devastating impacts of the virus.

The BC has already reduced the basic interest rate to 3.75%, and further cuts are expected. Both the municipality and the Ministry of Economy currently expect activity to stagnate this year, but these figures are yet to be revised downwards.

The Focus survey carried out by the BC with economists shows that inflation is expected to end this year at 2.20% and the economy shrinks 3.34%.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

