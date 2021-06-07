iPadOS 15 will change the way multitasking works on iPad

The WWDC keynote will begin in a few hours, but the leaks are already anticipating some of the news that will arrive with the new versions of the different Apple operating systems. Bloomberg has unveiled some of the improvements that we will see in iPadOS 15.

PadOS 15 will arrive with an improved multitasking system, which will make it easy to use multiple apps at the same time. The aforementioned source assures that it is an improvement that will make the iPad “more attractive” for more advanced users.

On the other hand, the new version of the operating system for the iPad will include a change in the home screen, with la possibility to include widgets anywhere on the screen. This is a feature already available in iOS 14 and that will improve the personalization and productivity experience on the iPad.

In relation to customization, the company plans redesign iPadOS lock screen. However, it seems that this change will not be available until iPadOS 16, which will arrive in 2022.

Apple also prepares important improvements in the notifications of the iPad. Among them, the possibility of activating states (sleeping, working, driving …) that may affect how we receive alerts. For example, if we activate the “Driving” status, the system would only activate the notifications of those applications that are related to driving, such as Maps.

Privacy improvements with iPadOS 15

Apple prepares new functions related to security and privacy in the new version of iPadOS. Specifically, the company could include a new privacy panel. In this section, possibly accessible from the system settings, details about the data collected by each app will appear.

This new privacy-related feature is in addition to those already existing on the iPad. Between them, to know what data the applications collect that are available in the App Store, or the possibility of choosing if we want an app to track our activity in other applications or websites.

iPadOS 15 will be announced this afternoon, in the WWDC keynote, but it won’t be until autumn that the final version can be installed. Some of these new features will also come to iOS 15, Apple’s operating system for the iPhone.

