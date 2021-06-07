iPadOS 15 is now official, and promises a revolution in Apple tablets

Apple has revealed this Tuesday iPadOS 15. It has done so at WWDC 2021, its event for developers, which this year has taken place – for the second time in a row – completely virtual.

The iPad software renewal it is now expected every year as May water, given the increasing importance that the firm gives to this product. This year, with the recently introduced iPad Pro with M1 chip, the most powerful of the technology to date, even more.

That is why iPadOS 15 came to this event with a remarkable expectation under his arm. That of those who expect, with each new update, to see more and more capable iPads.

iPadOS: a different view

Changes that are always well appreciated by users –or almost always– are those focused on aesthetics. Those that give a new look to the machines that we use every day.

And that brings, in part, iPadOS 15, with a home screen that promises to be more useful than ever.

Home screen widgets can now be grouped at will. This will allow a customization to taste of one of the most fundamental elements in the use of the terminal. Likewise, the screen library

Smart Notes feature on iPadOS 15.

Multitasking also receives new functionalities to group applications in different modes and views. Now that iPads have never-before-seen power, they can do more and more efficiently as the user demands.

Much more with iOS 15

Some of the changes, of course, are shared with iOS 15, the new version created for the iPhone. This implies being able to make FaceTime calls with Android or Windows devices, notifications that are grouped in an intelligent way or a mode called “Focus” to be able to create different activity profiles and to be able to better separate our work and personal activities on the device.

Photos is now smarter too. Among other things, it will automatically group the images received in iMessage in the library. It will also allow you to search for memories directly from the Spotlight bar.

Introducing iOS 15 Smart Notifications.

The Maps and Weather applications have also been improved, with more detailed and accurate views. These are just a few of the many novelties that will arrive this year, presumably in the month of September.

*Developing*

