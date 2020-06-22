iPadOS is Apple’s newest operating system, so it is logically the one that needs the most tweaks. And that’s what you’re going to focus on iPadOS 14, with important changes in critical functions.

One of the keys to this new version is the new compact mode from apps like Calls, Face Time, Siri or the search engine. They no longer occupy the entire screen, but a small bar that allows you to do something else at the same time.

The calls are also going to be less intrusive. You can see the call in a small notification, and keep using the iPad while you speak:

One of the most important news will be the complete redesign of the system search engine, which now has access to the browser, messages, and much more. You can search all the content on the iPad, even within apps or files.

Messages now allows you to set conversations to keep track of them, and you can add reminders to other people, and add photos to groups.

The widgets have also completely changed. They have been redesigned to make them more visual at a glance, and are more customizable and adjustable on-screen. In addition there is a new intelligent stack of Widgets, with the most used:

Maps incorporates the news of iOS 14– Travel guides and bike routes, plus the closest route to a charging station if you have an electric vehicle.

The new side bars

Many of the most used apps, including Photos, Files, Notes, Calendar and Apple Music, premiere the side bars:

These bars allow you to navigate an app without losing sight of the content. They give access to all the controls of the apps in one place.

The photo app includes an option of image stabilization, to avoid blurry photos, and new photo selector when organized in the apps.

Another great news is Write by Hand, a new app that converts handwriting into digital text. Even geometric shapes enhanced with artificial intelligence. That is, if you draw a square freehand, it recognizes it and improves the square to obtain perfect lines:

iPadOS 14 now detects data within handwritten text to recognize phone numbers, dates and addresses. It also gives users the possibility to perform actions such as touching a handwritten number to call, adding an event directly to the Calendar or showing a location in Maps.

iPadOS 14 is now available to developers. There will be a public beta in July, and it will launch in the fall for the iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, the 5th generation iPad and later, and the iPad mini 4 and later.

Apple has also introduced the new macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 and watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020, and has also announced the expected jump to ARM architecture.