If you are the proud owner of an iPad you will know that you only need a single finger to control the tablet. Well, two or more if you want to play a game that you install, but normally you only use one. However, the company has deemed it necessary for its users to enjoy the use of a pointer using an external mouse. You may have already tried this new feature and it sIf you have found a locked pointer, we will tell you how to fix it.

How to fix the locked iPad pointer

Whether you like it or not, iPad already has a pointer on the screen. Yes, like the one your Mac or Windows have but on a smaller screen. The truth is that for many it is a relief since it gives speed and precision when working if you have a surface to put a keyboard (there are covers that already incorporate it) and the wireless mouse that works by Bluetooth.

However, this does not mean that we have any problem, especially with such a new function. And you may find that iOS mouse does not work properly or freezes. If this problem has happened to you, we invite you to continue reading because we explain how to solve this problem.

The first thing to keep in mind is that most apps have not yet been optimized with this feature, so you will find the pointer right in the middle. In that case you must disable the mouse. To do this, deactivate and reactivate the Bluetooth connection as a simpler option. The device will automatically re-link after a moment.

Until force restart

If the previous solution is not enough to unlock the pointer of your iPad, you will have to continue using other ways. It all starts with disabling touch assist. Inside settings look for the Accessibility and choose the AssistiveTouch, in the option of the permanence control active and deactivate it. This should be sufficient, although it also carries a potential problem.

This is that the iPad does not respond to touch input, so you will have to force a restart. At this point, try moving the mouse that will be available and if it does not, you will have to turn off the accessory, restart again and continue with the usual controls.