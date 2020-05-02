Recently Apple has made available to users a new update with which they can connect a mouse to their tablet. This is most useful for accurately clicking on the page or application you are using, but the update also includes new support for keyboards you link to. It turns out that you also have the option to customize the keyboard modifier keys you’ve linked.

How to modify the keyboard keys on your iPad

Any user does not care about the capabilities of a basic keyboard. The QWERTY has assigned keys for each letter, number and sign, the latter being accessible with a combination of keys. The funny thing is that the position of the modifier keys is usually not the same in all peripherals and it takes a while to get a new one when you buy it. For this reason, in Cupertino they have thought about those users who want to have everything in the place they want and more now that they have a ligero light computer ’on your iPad.

If you’ve ever wondered, yes, you can customize the modifier keys on the Bluetooth keyboard. Starting to make the changes is very easy since you can access these capabilities from the Settings menu. Before continuing with the explanation, it is necessary to clarify that this capacity will not appear unless you have connected the keyboard before. This makes sense since if you feel comfortable with what you have, why modify it?

We continue with the explanation, which takes us along the route of Settings> General> Keyboard> Hardware keyboard. Here you will find the option to change the modifier keys that are none other than Caps Lock, Control, Option and Command typical of the bitten apple keyboard. You can put them to your liking, but if you are not convinced by the changes you have made you can always revert the changes by pressing the option to return to the default values.

Not all apps support changes

This function of modifying modifier keys in iOS is an interesting feature for all those who have the need to customize the keyboard to their liking. However, there is a catch: not all applications will accept these changes. The function is very new and will be the responsibility of the developers to support this new feature.