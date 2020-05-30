It only took downloading applications like RoomScan LiDAR or Jig Workshop so that, in a matter of seconds, I would turn my room into an Augmented Reality stage that measured the height and width of the walls and the available spaces to start drawing new walls and placing virtual furniture. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro and its new LiDAR scanner did the magic. Read: Be very careful with your PIN when buying in stores!

LiDAR or Laser Imaging Detection and Ranging technology emits a laser that measures distances by calculating the time it takes for its light to bounce off objects, and the new iPad Pro makes it easy to measure distances of up to 5 meters. The result? The Apple device most prepared to work with virtual reality.

iPAD Pro. Photo: Agencia Reforma.

The new iPad Pro was announced in March and comes in two sizes, 11 and 12.9 inches. But, in addition to a LiDAR scanner on the back, it includes new 12 MP cameras and 10 MP wide angle.

I’m not an engineer, but I checked the power of the iPad Pro on another court: its 120 Hz refresh rate display was perfect for editing video notes, its microphone system recorded high-quality interviews and its four speakers have the enough power to edit and listen to audios in stereo sound.

The good

The new LiDAR scanner is an impressive piece of engineering that you can check to play augmented reality applications more accurately than before, but its true potential is revealed in professional use. Artists, engineers, doctors, architects and designers will find applications to interact with Augmented Reality when measuring land, prototyping furniture or designing experiences of absolute precision.

The bad

With prices that start at 26,500 pesos for the 128GB model and WiFi, but go up to 43,700 for the team with 1TB of storage and 4G connectivity, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is not for everyone. world. Fortunately, the 10.2-inch iPad, and priced from 8,000 pesos, is still available as an alternative if your needs for work and creation are not as demanding.

The ugly

When you buy the iPad Pro, add to your portfolio the 11,400 pesos that the new Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil cost, practically essential if you want to use the new iPad Pro professionally. Otherwise you will be very limited in its functions and you will not be able to use it to draw, make plans or take notes on its screen, nor use it as a traditional portable laptop with a cursor on its interface.

Magical experience

A full-size, backlit keyboard, a touchpad to work with a cursor on the interface and a USB-C port to connect accessories comprise the new Magic Keyboard, a new keyboard designed for the iPad Pro. But like its arrival in stores in Mexico it came weeks behind the iPad Pro, we will update the review as soon as we can test it.

The most striking thing about the new Magic Keyboard is its design, as it floats the iPad Pro so that it is at a height more comfortable for the eye if you plan to work as if it were a computer. The downside ?, its price, with which you could buy a laptop (or a 10.2-inch iPad).

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

$ 8,300 online for the 12.9-inch model

$ 7,099 online for the 11-inch model

Power contained

Stay tuned to reform.com/gadgets to read the long-term review of the new iPad Pro along with its Magic Keyboard to check whether or not it serves as a replacement for your laptop.

.