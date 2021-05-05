iPad Pro with MiniLED could be delayed until July

A couple of weeks ago Apple confirmed in Spring Reloaded the first iPad Pro with MiniLED, a tablet that little or nothing has to envy laptops of those from Cupertino (not even the price), equipped with an Apple M1 SoC and which, in its top configuration, reaches 16 gigabytes of RAM and two terabytes of storage. Only a tenth of an inch, the operating system and 20 euros differentiate it from the top of the range of the 13-inch MacBook Pros with an M1 processor.

Although the rumors of the iPad Pro with MiniLED already came back a long time, a few weeks before its presentation we already talked about the shortage of screens of this type, the impact that this lack of panel could have on Apple and, consequently, that It seemed surprising that Apple was sticking to the schedule, instead of delaying the launch of the iPad Pro with MiniLED for a few months, until production stabilizes.

If we access the Apple website, we can see that the availability of the iPad Pro with MiniLED is indicated in the second half of May, and for now it is possible to reserve it. Of course yes on the web they talk about the second half of May, the normal thing is to deduce that if we reserve an iPad Pro with MiniLED today, before the month of June we can already be enjoying it, right? Well, as we can read in Wccftech we should not be so sure of it.

The aforementioned shortage of MiniLED screens, which could also have as an extra the shortcomings that the semiconductor market is experiencing, has led certain calculations to suggest that the units reserved today are not delivered, at least in the United States, until the end of July. Almost three months between reservation and delivery, a period well above those offered by Apple on a regular basis, and which makes it a bit surprising that those in Cupertino kept the presentation date.

It is true, however, that some of the panel vendors for the iPad Pro with MiniLED seem to have solved part of their problems, so perhaps these terms can be shortened, but even so it seems that the wait will be prolonged, even more if the shortage in the semiconductor market also hits the production of the iPad. Apple and TSMC Apple and TSMC are working to resolve this issue, but still it appears that the new iMac and AirTags are also facing a delay in shipments due to similar reasons.

The expectations that the iPad Pro with MiniLED has generated are quite high. Despite its high price, analysts expect the top-of-the-range iPad Pro reach 10% of Apple tablet sales. Very optimistic forecasts that, nevertheless, force Apple to look for solutions to the shortage problems, which could end up penalizing sales between now and the end of the year.