IPad Pro Mini LED Screen Works After Bending

The iPad Pro 2021 were a real surprise, not only because of the jump to the Apple M1 SoC, a very powerful chip that has shown that the ARM architecture is a viable alternative to the x86 architecture, but also because they were the first to use a Mini LED panel, although limited, yes, to the 12.9-inch model in its different configurations.

The jump to a Mini LED panel supposes important advantages for the user, since this type of panels use LEDs that are up to 1,000 times smaller than those of a traditional panel, they offer a higher contrast, a higher brightness, they manage to create deeper blacks, they are not prone to burns that cause persistence of images and they also have a much more efficient operation.

Its high manufacturing cost had been limiting its use to certain products, but with the passage of time these costs have been reduced, and Apple finally found it viable to use these panels in the iPad Pro of 2021. The result has been excellent, since The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini LED panel offers high image quality, and has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits in HDR mode, while the 11-inch iPad Pro only reaches 600 nits. The numbers speak for themselves.

The iPad Pro 2021 has improved its resistance thanks to the Mini LED panel

It is something very curious that we have been able to discover thanks to the resistance test published by JerryRigEverything, a well-known “youtuber” who is everything an electronics expert of general consumption, and that has a long history publishing videos of this type dedicated to a multitude of mobile devices, both tablets and smartphones.

In the video we can see that the iPad Pro 2021 does not go badly off the scratch test. It is built in metal, and that is noticeable at all times. The cameras are protected with glass, which prevents them from being easily scratched. The screen only starts to show scratches when we get to the level 6 on the Mohs scale, which places it within the “normal” industry standard.

The Mini LED display of the iPad Pro 2021 responds well to the extreme heat test, the pixels fade and recover over time until they return to normal. However, the most interesting thing is the folding test, and is that this new iPad Pro from 2021 has almost the same structural fragility as the previous generation, but with a particularity, and it is that in this case it still works without problems.

Despite the structural damage, and the crease that occurs in the screen, it continues to work. Deep down it’s normal because, in fact, Mini LED panels can be used to create flexible and curved terminals. However, when trying to “straighten” the crease, the screen mark does not make any worse. All in all, a good result for the iPad Pro 2021 in its 12.9-inch version, which has managed to improve its resistance thanks to the Mini LED panel.

